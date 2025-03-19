Australian Craft Spirits Industry Faces Crisis as Local Distilleries Struggle for Survival

Some of our local spirits. IMD and Mad Monkey Distillery. Elix-Elite Cocktail Club Logo Aussie Riff on Charlie Chaplin

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian Craft Spirits Industry Faces Crisis as Local Distilleries Struggle for SurvivalNew Adelaide-based subscription club fights back against market dominance of importsAdelaide, Australia – Despite Australia producing some of the world's best craft spirits, less than 5% of spirits consumed in the country are locally made—a staggering statistic in a market increasingly flooded with imports.While Australian distilleries are earning top awards globally, the local industry is in trouble. Economic downturns have already led to the closure of several craft breweries, and the spirits sector may be next. With over 600 distilleries fighting over just 5% of the market, the need for consumer awareness and support has never been greater.Now, a bold new initiative out of Adelaide is stepping up to change the game. ElixElite Cocktail Club , co-founded by industry professionals David Biviano and Carlo King, is launching in April 2025 as Australia’s first cocktail subscription service exclusively featuring local spirits.Raising a Glass to Local SpiritsWith more than 600 distilleries vying for attention in a market that heavily favours imports, consumer awareness and support are critical to ensuring the survival of the local industry.More than just a subscription service, ElixElite acts as a hub for Australian mixology. It aims to educate, inspire, and drive demand for Australian distilleries by putting locally crafted spirits directly into consumers' hands.The subscription service curates selections from some of the best distilleries in the country, paired with cocktail recipes and expert guidance to help people create bar-quality drinks at home.By sharing the stories behind Australia’s craft spirits, the club connects consumers with the people and passion that drive the industry.“This is about more than just cocktails,” says co-founder Carlo King. “It’s about giving local distilleries a fighting chance in an industry where international brands dominate the shelves.”“People love a great drink, but many don’t realize how many incredible spirits are made right here in Australia,” adds David Biviano.A Call to Action for Australian SpiritsDistilleries Unite in a Landmark CollaborationElixElite Cocktail Club’s first partners include award-winning producers such as Imperial Measures Distilling (IMD), Marionette Liquors, and Mad Monkey. Each is renowned for their innovation and craftsmanship, highlighting the quality of Australian spirits.About ElixElite Cocktail ClubElixElite Cocktail Club is Australia’s first cocktail subscription education service exclusively featuring Australian-made spirits from multiple distilleries. Designed to educate and inspire, the platform connects consumers with premium local spirits, guided cocktail recipes, and expert insights into Australian mixology.“People love a great drink, but many don’t realize how many incredible spirits are made right here in Australia,” adds David Biviano. “With the rising cost of living, going out for drinks is getting harder. We’re making it easy for people to enjoy world-class cocktails at home while directly supporting local producers.”High-definition images available. Additional quotes and images available upon request.

Elix-Elite in 44 seconds

