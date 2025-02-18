Candy Pros Introduces Naked Gold Pectin Gummy Base for High-Efficiency Production

Candy Pros New Naked Gold Pectin Base Cooking Point of View

New Pectin Gummy Base Offers Faster Set Times, Increased Warm Weather Stability, Vegan Appeal, and High-Volume Capacity to Meet Growing Industry Demand

We leaned on our decades of confectionary background to deliver a more forgiving process that's easy for operators of all skill levels, ultimately eliminating wasted batches.” — Ashley

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candy Pros, a leader in gummy and candy production bases with a long standing history in the confectionary industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Naked Gold Pectin Gummy Base. This plant-based gummy is designed to replace traditional gelatin-based options, and solve common issues operators have working with pectin or other vegan gelling agents. With faster set times, enhanced heat stability, and a versatile, “naked” format free of color and flavor, the Naked Gold Pectin Gummy Base supports high-volume production without sacrificing quality.

A More Efficient Solution for High-Volume Gummy Production

Engineered for speed and stability, the Naked Gold Pectin Gummy Base is formulated to set quickly, enabling manufacturers to increase production capacity and reduce downtime. Its stable, melt-resistant formula is ideal for large-scale operations, allowing for safe shipping even during warmer months. By optimizing mold usage and minimizing delays, this product is designed to streamline production and deliver consistent, reliable results that manufacturers

can trust.

“After 12 months of R&D and rigorous testing, we’re proud to introduce the Naked Gold Pectin Gummy Base, a product designed to eliminate the pains of working with pectin or other plant based hydrocolloids,” said Ashley Reinsmith, COO of Candy Pros. “We tried to solve common issues we hear every day. For example, its fast-setting formula allows manufacturers to maximize output and turn over their molds quicker. We leaned on our decades of confectionary background to deliver a more forgiving process that's easy for operators of all skill levels - ultimately eliminating wasted batches. We also know every penny is crucial in this industry, so creating an all-in-on base that streamlined our clients supply chain and overhead was a must."

A Customer-Focused Solution for Today’s Market

Candy Pros is committed to addressing customer needs, and the Naked Gold Pectin Gummy Base is a direct response to the increasing demand for efficient, plant-based products that don’t compromise on quality and are available at an affordable price. The "naked" formulation allows manufacturers to fully customize with natural or artificial flavors and colors, enabling them to create branded products tailored to their specific vision.

“As ‘candy people,’ our bar was high when evaluating the chewy texture and neutral flavor of the naked base. Many of our clients take a lot of pride in their proprietary flavor blends. We needed a product that would beautifully showcase their flavor experience as well as have allowance for the ever changing regulations on color additives” said Susan Hallak, Owner and Founder of Candy Pros. “The final formula of the Naked Gold Pectin Gummy Base exceeded our expectations. We’re excited to offer a product that empowers our clients to create exceptional gummies easily and consistently.”

Availability

The Naked Gold Pectin Gummy Base launched this week at full capacity for sale. Sample kits are available for R&D testing. Truckload quantities available. For more information or to request a sample, visit candypros.com or contact Candy Pros at customerservice@candypros.com or call (619) 342-0899.

About Candy Pros

Founded in 2008, Candy Pros is a trusted provider of high-quality candy production bases, including vegan, sugar-free, and custom solutions. Dedicated to innovation and customer satisfaction, Candy Pros leads the confectionery industry by empowering manufacturers with reliable, efficient products.

