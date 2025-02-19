Optimal AI Raises $2.25M to Bring AI Agents to Code Review and Compliance - With Zero Data Retention

Optimal AI | AI agents for engineering, security and compliance

Optimal AI, the first AI agent built to automate code reviews announced it has raised $2.25 million in pre-seed funding, led by Act One and Chingona Ventures.

That’s why we built Optimal AI—to process data ephemerally and enable teams to deploy AI agents, automating critical tasks in code review and compliance.” — Iba Masood

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optimal AI , the first AI agent built to automate code reviews and compliance—without retaining data—announced today it has raised $2.25 million in pre-seed funding, co-led by Act One Ventures and Chingona Ventures. The company is also proud to be supported by Google for Startups, leveraging Google’s resources and expertise to accelerate its mission.Act One Ventures recently achieved one of the largest exits of 2024 with AuditBoard, a leader in risk and compliance software.“The AI agent era is just beginning, and the need for domain-specific expertise in security and compliance has never been greater,” said Alejandro Guerrero, Managing Partner at Act One Ventures. “We invested in Optimal AI because Iba, Syed, and their team deeply understand the challenges facing engineering and compliance teams today. We’ve seen how compliance solutions become essential infrastructure—AuditBoard proved that. Optimal AI is building the foundation for the next generation of security and compliance, ensuring companies can deploy trusted AI agents without compromising privacy or performance.”AI is transforming software development, but it’s also creating new challenges. With AI now generating over 25% of new code at companies like Google—with Github’s CEO estimating it could hit 80% for companies soon—engineering teams are struggling to keep up with security risks, code reviews and compliance requirements. At the same time, global compliance costs are projected to hit $72 billion by 2025, as companies face mounting regulatory pressures. The need isn’t just for automation—it’s for AI agents that can act as domain experts, assisting teams in making critical security and compliance decisions.Optimal AI is building an agentic workforce of AI-powered assistants designed to work alongside developers and compliance specialists. Unlike traditional automation, these AI agents possess domain-specific expertise, allowing them to proactively identify risks, recommend best practices, and assist teams in maintaining compliance without slowing down development. Optibot, its first AI agent, creates pull requests, detects risks, and ensures security and compliance best practices are enforced at scale. MongoDB and Prometric are among Optimal AI’s early customers, using its AI insights agent to analyze engineering workflows and provide key development and project insights. With its zero data retention approach, Optimal AI enables enterprises to deploy agents securely within their own infrastructure or virtual private cloud, making it an ideal solution for regulated industries.The company was founded by Iba Masood and Syed Ahmed, serial entrepreneurs with deep experience in enterprise software, security, and AI-driven automation. Iba, who previously worked as a consultant at McKinsey and in finance at GE Healthcare, saw firsthand how complex and inefficient enterprise workflows could be—especially in regulated industries where compliance requirements constantly evolve. Syed, with a background in defense, security, and aviation, worked on high-stakes projects where automation was essential but privacy and security could never be compromised.“Companies are eager to deploy AI agents as part of their workforce, but compliance remains a major challenge—especially as enterprises do not want models to process or train on their sensitive data,” said Iba Masood, co-founder and CEO of Optimal AI. “The regulatory landscape is shifting rapidly, and engineering and security teams need AI-driven workers that can operate within their environments, assist with complex tasks, and ensure compliance—without ever retaining data. That’s why we built Optimal AI—to process data ephemerally, ensure zero data retention, and enable teams to deploy AI agents that work alongside developers, automating critical tasks in code review and compliance while reducing risk.”With Optibot now available, Optimal AI is expanding its AI agent capabilities to further assist engineering, security, and compliance teams. The company is collaborating with enterprise teams to tailor AI models to their specific needs while maintaining data sovereignty and security compliance.For companies seeking to explore AI agents in code review and compliance, Optibot is now available.To learn more or request access, visit https://getoptimal.ai/

