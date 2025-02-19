Prorize Introduces First-Ever Revenue Management Mobile App for Self Storage Operators

Prorize's Self Storage Revenue Optimizer Mobile App

App Revolutionizes Business Decisions with On-the-Go Visibility to Key Metrics

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prorize , the global leader in AI-powered revenue management technology, today announced the release of its Self Storage Revenue Optimizer ™ (SSRO™) mobile app. This industry-first innovation enables self-storage operators to gain real-time access to critical KPIs, monitor store performance, and make data-driven decisions—no matter where they are.Setting and adjusting self-storage rates is a multi-faceted process, requiring operators to consider multiple attributes, including competitive pricing, promotions, occupancy, seasonal fluctuations, market trends, and diverse customer demographics. Monitoring rates periodically is insufficient to optimize revenue in today’s fast-paced, data-driven business environment. Prorize’s SSRO mobile app revolutionizes this process by delivering unparalleled visibility and control to self-storage executives.“Our new SSRO mobile app empowers operators with the tools they need to stay ahead in a competitive landscape,” said Ahmet Kuyumcu, CEO of Prorize. “This is a transformative leap for revenue management in the self-storage industry, further solidifying Prorize’s position as the leader in AI-driven solutions.”The SSRO mobile app enhances decision-making capabilities with its intuitive design and powerful analytics, allowing executives to:• Monitor move-ins, move-outs, inventory, and occupancy rates in real-time.• Track street rates, promotions, and existing customer rate increase impacts for dynamic pricing strategies.• Quickly identify overperforming and underperforming stores for immediate action.“Prorize remains the gold standard for revenue management in self-storage and a valued partner for our team at Go Store It,” said Beau Agnello, COO of Go Store It. “Their ongoing commitment to innovation is a key competitive advantage for us. The launch of their new app demonstrates Prorize’s continued dedication to equipping private operators with the tools needed to outperform the market.”Integrating seamlessly with Prorize’s cloud-based Self Storage Revenue Optimizer, the mobile app leverages advanced AI and machine learning to forecast demand, optimize pricing, and drive revenue growth. Prorize clients have reported a minimum 10% revenue lift by removing manual pricing errors and human bias, allowing operators to stay ahead in a constantly evolving market.About ProrizeProrize is a leading provider of AI-based revenue management technology for the self-storage industry. Our innovative solutions empower self-storage operators to optimize pricing strategies, boost revenue, and improve operational efficiency. With a global client base and a commitment to excellence, Prorize is driving the future of the self-storage industry.For more information, visit www.prorize.com or contact us at info@prorize.com.

