Alizé Umbrella Announces Sydney Showroom Expansion Amid Growing Demand for Outdoor Cooling Solutions
Alizé Umbrella blows over 4000 CFM of air to keep everyone cool. No more large noisy outdoor fans. A game changer in a hotter world
Designed and Built in house with marine grade materials to withstand the toughest environments. Both functional and elegant
As temperatures continue to rise, the demand for integrated outdoor cooling solutions is growing in both residential and hospitality spaces.
The company’s patent-pending design integrates a built-in fan system within the umbrella frame, offering airflow without bulky attachments. With growing interest from the hospitality and design industries, the showroom aims to facilitate firsthand demonstrations for designers, resort operators, and retailers seeking solutions for outdoor spaces.
“Outdoor comfort is becoming a critical consideration in both residential and commercial design,” said Ryan Dickerson, founder of Alizé Umbrella. “The need for shade remains, but with rising temperatures, effective cooling solutions must be integrated seamlessly into these environments.”
Global Exhibitions Showcase Innovation in Outdoor Comfort
Alizé Umbrella will be exhibiting at multiple international trade events in 2025, where industry professionals can experience the technology firsthand:
HAWA & VIFA Expos – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam | March 5-7, 2025
Canton International Furniture Fair (CIFF) – Guangzhou, China | March 18-21, 2025 (Booth A11-1, 1/F Hall 10)
These exhibitions will highlight trends in outdoor living and showcase innovative solutions for resort and residential applications.
For More Information
Industry professionals, retailers, and journalists interested in visiting the Sydney showroom or attending an upcoming exhibition can contact:
Press Contact:
Ryan Dickerson
hello@alizeumbrella.com
+1 (704) 246-9777
Introduction to Alizé Umbrella
