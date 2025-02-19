New York Art Life Magazine Interviews Chun Ho Tam: Talented Cultural Advocate Through Conducting

Chun Ho Tam

Chun Ho Tam: Orchestrating Cultural Harmony Through Chinese Melodies

CHELSEA, MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Art Life Magazine this week interviewed Chun Ho Tam , a passionate cultural ambassador who spreads Chinese culture through music direction.A researcher, he began his career in Hong Kong with a strong early musical foundation. An extraordinary pianist, he excels in singing and music theory. He won the second prize at the Hong Kong Youth Music Competition in 2013 and has shared the stage with established artists such as Lang Lang and András Schiff on several occasions in his pursuit of artistic excellence through chamber music on the most glamorous platforms in Hong Kong and Shenzhen.After settling in Chicago, Chun Ho Tam became an integral part of the Chinese-American community. He took leadership roles in the following organizations: Chicago Chinese Performing Arts and Dong Fang Performing Arts. These choirs, under his leadership, have flourished and perform all forms of classical Western music, as well as traditional Chinese folk songs. For Chun Ho Tam, "every performance is an opportunity to share the beauty of our culture with a broader audience." His vision extends beyond performance; he aims to foster cultural connections through the universal language of music.One of his most memorable performances as a conductor was in the performance of "Descendants of Dragon." "There was energy in the room, and I felt a very strong connection with the performers and the audience," he says. That was really what music can do: make people one. It is the same thing that makes him keep on conducting.In the interview with New York Art Life, Chun Ho says challenges lie in maintaining traditional Chinese music and lacing it with modern influences: "The limited repertoire of quality Chinese music for choirs is pretty tough, often forcing me to come up with original works." It is this adaptability and openness of nature to newer ideas that merge such music traditions, thus contributing to better performance results.As the artistic director of Chicago Chinese Performing Arts, what has basically changed is the vision for Chun Ho: "I want to make a Chinese cultural representation by incorporating modern Cantonese music in our performances," he said. "My goal is really to reflect the ever-changing landscape of Chinese culture in our performances." He said working together with other cultural groups may create a richer artistic dialogue.It is from the community and companionship among the choir members that Chun Ho Tam enjoys the music. "Every performance brings with it a lot of energy that adds more strength to our relationships," he says. This same sense of unity in shared accomplishment is what makes leading the choir so rewarding. The recognition from local officials was a milestone for Chun Ho and his choir. He says such recognition proves that the hard work of every member is valid, improving morale and gaining new supporters. "It opens up future performances, grants, and sponsorships greatly needed for growth and sustenance," he says.While he prepares himself to train a troupe of boys and girls for the International Choir Festival soon to be held in Spain, Chun Ho aims at the presentation of Chinese choral music at an international level: "I want every work we are on stage to be polished and presented with confidence," he says. It reflects his commitment to the cause of cultural preservation: to include Cantonese music in the festival repertoire.According to Chun Ho Tam, resilience, creativity, and collaboration are important for young conductors to carry with them in the future: "Each one is an integral building block of a well-esteemed, well-influenced career in the arts," he added.As the conversation with Chun Ho Tam comes to an end, the importance of the role that music plays in bridging cultural gaps rings in our heads. It is through his journey that we reflect upon our very own cultural identities and how we share them with others. Chun Ho shows us the merit in finding unity over the universal practice of passion in a world that so often feels fragmented-in his case, music.Chun Ho Tam stepped up, taking the talents of Dong Fang Performing Arts onto international stages; he provided a support system for all those around us in their creative pursuits.This week, you can read the full interview of this extraordinary artist in New York Art Life Magazine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.