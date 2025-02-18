Christian Editing & Design Shines a Spotlight on Children’s Book Services: Bringing Stories to Life

Christian Editing & Design Logo

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian Editing & Design (CED) is excited to highlight its specialized children’s book services, helping authors bring inspiring and faith-filled stories to life for young readers.CED’s experienced team handles every step of the publishing process—from editing and story development to book cover design and custom illustrations—while keeping authors involved and informed, ensuring each book is beautifully crafted and ready for its readers.“The combination of a good story and a good illustration is a powerful thing for young readers,” said Kim Merritt, illustrator at CED. “We love doing artwork that can capture their attention while the message of the text is effectively working on their hearts. We work closely with our authors and try to create what they imagine on a page while also keeping in mind what it is a child would delight in seeing.”CED’s children’s book services include:- Story development and consultation- Manuscript editing and proofreading- Custom illustrations tailored to each story- Professional book cover design and formatting- Comprehensive marketing support, including promotion strategies and outreachWith CED, authors work with a dedicated project manager who personally guides them through each step, ensuring their Christian children’s book is brought to life with care and attention, reaching young hearts and minds.“I am beyond grateful for this company, and because of CED, this vision has now been brought to life,” said Sam Rivers Jones, author of In His Image: Volume I: Mighty Like Him. “So many happy tears, and the first book is absolutely beautiful! This team is built on integrity and excellence, and I won’t be using anyone else!”CED also offers tailored marketing packages to help authors get their books into the hands of eager readers.For more information about Christian Editing & Design’s children’s book services, visit christianeditinganddesign.com About Christian Editing & DesignChristian Editing & Design provides comprehensive editing, design, and marketing services to authors of faith-based books. From children’s storybooks to inspirational works, CED is dedicated to helping authors share their messages with the world through expert support and creative collaboration.

