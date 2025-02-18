Black Unicorn Factory: A New Chapter in Black History

The Equity Crowdsourcing Leaders A new way to invest without spending a dime

This Black History Month, history isn’t just being remembered—it’s being rewritten.

We're not just celebrating Black history; we're creating it by making wealth accessible to everyone.” — John Stewart, CEO Black Unicorn Factory

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Black History Month, history isn’t just being remembered—it’s being rewritten. Black Unicorn Factory (BUF) is breaking barriers as the highest-valued Black-owned company ever to enter a major stock exchange. With its upcoming NASDAQ listing, BUF isn’t just reaching a financial milestone—it’s leading a revolution in Black economic empowerment and redefining wealth creation for Black communities and beyond.300+ Millionaires to Come and MoreWhen BUF goes public, over 300 people will become millionaires—and one billionaire.BUF’s Follow Me For Equity model has already proven that wealth-building is no longer a privilege—it’s an opportunity for all. By giving everyday people the ability to own stock without spending money, BUF is shattering financial barriers and creating a new generation of investors.As BUF prepares for its NASDAQ debut, thousands more will have the opportunity to benefit, owning a piece of the future—without needing capital upfront.Breaking the Barriers to InvestingFor generations, the financial system has excluded those without access to capital, making wealth-building a privilege of the few. Not anymore. BUF’s revolutionary “Follow Me For Equity” app is leveling the playing field, allowing anyone—regardless of financial status—to invest in pre-IPO companies for free.Through task-based investing, individuals earn stock by engaging with high-growth companies on social media. This first-of-its-kind model ensures that the ability to build wealth is no longer dictated by money but by participation.“The days of needing capital to invest are over,” says Johnny Stewart, founder and CEO of BUF. “For too long, wealth has been locked behind financial barriers, keeping everyday people out of the game. BUF is rewriting that story, making investing accessible to everyone—not just the wealthy.”Own Your FutureBUF’s direct listing on NASDAQ eliminates traditional lock-up periods, meaning investors have immediate access and liquidity—an unprecedented advantage in wealth-building.BUF’s NASDAQ debut isn’t just a stock market event—it’s a movement. A historic turning point that invites everyone to claim their financial future, no matter their starting point.About Black Unicorn FactoryBlack Unicorn Factory (BUF) is a billion-dollar, pre-IPO company pioneering a new era of financial inclusion. Through its groundbreaking Follow Me For Equity app, BUF is eliminating financial barriers and empowering individuals to own a stake in the future by simply engaging with high-growth companies online.As the first Black-owned billion-dollar Pre IPO startup accelerator, the Black Unicorn Factory is shattering ceilings and setting new standards for wealth creation. BUF isn’t just part of history—it’s making history.

How to Invest with No Money at All " Follow Me For Equity app, How It Works

