‘If Only I Had Known’ – KNOW NOW Challenge Aims to Prevent Missed Breast Cancers

My Density Matters launches global initiative to empower earlier detection, save lives and #AccelerateAction.

My stage IV breast cancer was diagnosed two months after an ‘all clear’ mammogram. I didn't know it was hidden by my dense breast tissue and I don't want my story to become your story.” — Leslie Ferris Yerger

HAWTHORN WOODS, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, too many breast cancers go undetected because mammograms can miss tumors in women with dense breast tissue—a common factor that increases breast cancer risk and makes cancer harder to detect through standard screening.Many women follow medical guidelines, receive routine screenings, and still receive late-stage diagnoses — simply because they are not offered additional screening that could detect cancer missed by mammography alone."If only I had known… my breast cancer could have been found earlier."It is a phrase heard far too often, from women like Karen, diagnosed with Stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma at age 46, just one month after receiving a clear mammogram. "My mammogram reports declared dense tissue, but I was never offered additional screenings like ultrasound or an MRI. And I didn’t know to ask for them."Or Jamie, diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer after years of normal mammograms. "I did everything I was supposed to, but I didn’t know dense breast tissue could hide cancer. I wish I had known sooner."To prevent more stories like these, My Density Matters is launching the KNOW NOW Challenge, a multi-week initiative starting February 19, 2025, with Find Out My Breast Density Day as the official kickoff. The goal is to equip individuals with the knowledge they need to take charge of their breast health and ensure they receive the essential additional screening they deserve.Why It MattersBreast density is a significant risk factor for breast cancer and can be a barrier to early detection. Dense breast tissue can mask cancer on a mammogram, making it harder to diagnose until it reaches later, more dangerous stages.The KNOW NOW Challenge gives individuals the tools to:* Understand the implications of breast density and its connection to breast cancer risk.* Learn how to read their mammogram report and identify key information.* Talk with their doctor about additional screening options such as ultrasound, MRI, MBI, or contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM)* Use the free Check Your Charttool, available online or via text, to guide them step by step.How to Participate in the KNOW NOW Challenge* Accept the Know Now Challenge: Visit mydensitymatters.org/Know-Now to complete the Challenge Entry Form and access educational resources.* Text: KNOW NOW to 211-411 for guidance on understanding breast density, mammogram reports and screening options (standard messaging rates apply), or utilize the online interactive platform * Engage on social media by following, liking, commenting, sharing, and tagging My Density Matters using the hashtags #AccelerateAction #MyDensityMatters.* Encourage friends, family, and colleagues to Accept the Know Now Challenge and spread awareness.Join the Movement & Amplify the MessageOrganizations, healthcare professionals, and individuals worldwide are invited to partner with My Density Matters and share the KNOW NOW Challenge within their communities. A Marketing Kit is available for download in order to help amplify the message and drive awareness.Challenge Timeline: February 19 – March 9, 2025The challenge builds momentum leading up to International Women’s Day on March 8, 2025, aligning with the global theme #AccelerateAction—because knowledge alone is not enough. Action saves lives.The KNOW NOW Challenge empowers individuals with the knowledge and tools to advocate for themselves in the healthcare system. The time to act is now.

Know Now

