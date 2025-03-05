Shows a cross-section view of how the vehicle charges on the charging station. Fully adjustable fast charging to connect underneath or to bumper of the Electric Vehicle. Park and Forget. Charge your Electric Vehicle automatically and always have a fully charged vehicle at the ready. No forgetting to plug your vehicle in!

Fully Automatic Electric Vehicle Charging Station that alleviates the use of handheld chargers and can be used within a wide range of Electric Vehicles.

A Better Way To Charge Your Electric Vehicle!” — Scott D. Paterson, Inventor

POWELLS POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing the New Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station – US Patent #: 17/333,220The Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station (EVACS) is an automated charging system for electric vehicles that can be installed in a private garage, fleet vehicle garages, or any outdoor level space due to its weatherproof design. Users can utilize this automatic charging ability to prevent them from having to manually plug and unplug an electric vehicle to a handheld charger. The charging station can be self-standing, or wall mounted, with a multi-volt charger to accompany the adjustable track which will accommodate all wheel bases and tire widths.Each station is equipped with an electrical charging dock connected to the wall-mounted or self-standing multi-voltage charging unit to accommodate various levels of fast charging. It is also fully adjustable to accommodate a variety of tire and wheelbase sizes. The receptacle is housed between the tire guides, protected via spring-loaded and weatherproof plastic covers that automatically open and close when a vehicle is driven on and off the tire guides. Self-parking technology can also be accommodated via the system. Users can also adjust the height of the charging receptacle between the wheel tracks to accommodate different styled vehicles and clearances.Newly manufactured electric automobiles may integrate the charging receptacle into the front bumper and spoiler styling. The charging receptacle for the vehicle can be retrofitted to existing electric vehicles. Handheld chargers can still be used in conjunction with the automatic charging station when the user is away from the station.The (EVACS) is designed to function as “Park and Walk Away” allowing users not having to remember to plug in their handheld charger before the vehicles next use. A paired software application will notify the user of the status of the vehicle charge and time remaining to full charge. The charger will automatically stop charging at the full charge level and notify the user that it is fully charged. Self-parking technology can also be accommodated via the system.The Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station can be adapted to many other types of electric vehicles besides electric automobiles. The station can be also utilized for commercial fleet trucks (all sizes), recreational vehicles, UTV’s, golf carts, and much more due to its flexibility of design. Exact size, measurement, construction, and design specifications may vary upon further development and manufacturing. For production and licensing inquiries please use our direct email: Contact@EVAutoChargingStation.com

