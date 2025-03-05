Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,368 in the last 365 days.

Introducing the New Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station

Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station is a floor-mounted guide system with a width-adjustable electric vehicle charging dock. Users can drive their vehicle onto the guide system to automatically align the vehicle’s onboard charging receptacle with t

Shows a cross-section view of how the vehicle charges on the charging station.

Includes a self-standing or wall-mounted multi-volt charging unit installed on an adjustable track system to accommodate any make or model of vehicle, vehicle wheelbases, and vehicle tire widths. Offers a single, adjustable weatherproof charging receptac

Fully adjustable fast charging to connect underneath or to bumper of the Electric Vehicle.

Features an LED monitor with a camera or mirrors affixed to the charger that helps guide the driver onto the docking station at the correct angle while also offering a way for self-parking technology integrated into an electric vehicle to also be used for

Park and Forget. Charge your Electric Vehicle automatically and always have a fully charged vehicle at the ready. No forgetting to plug your vehicle in!

Fully Automatic Electric Vehicle Charging Station that alleviates the use of handheld chargers and can be used within a wide range of Electric Vehicles.

A Better Way To Charge Your Electric Vehicle!”
— Scott D. Paterson, Inventor
POWELLS POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the New Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station – US Patent #: 17/333,220

The Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station (EVACS) is an automated charging system for electric vehicles that can be installed in a private garage, fleet vehicle garages, or any outdoor level space due to its weatherproof design. Users can utilize this automatic charging ability to prevent them from having to manually plug and unplug an electric vehicle to a handheld charger. The charging station can be self-standing, or wall mounted, with a multi-volt charger to accompany the adjustable track which will accommodate all wheel bases and tire widths.

Each station is equipped with an electrical charging dock connected to the wall-mounted or self-standing multi-voltage charging unit to accommodate various levels of fast charging. It is also fully adjustable to accommodate a variety of tire and wheelbase sizes. The receptacle is housed between the tire guides, protected via spring-loaded and weatherproof plastic covers that automatically open and close when a vehicle is driven on and off the tire guides. Self-parking technology can also be accommodated via the system. Users can also adjust the height of the charging receptacle between the wheel tracks to accommodate different styled vehicles and clearances.

Newly manufactured electric automobiles may integrate the charging receptacle into the front bumper and spoiler styling. The charging receptacle for the vehicle can be retrofitted to existing electric vehicles. Handheld chargers can still be used in conjunction with the automatic charging station when the user is away from the station.

The (EVACS) is designed to function as “Park and Walk Away” allowing users not having to remember to plug in their handheld charger before the vehicles next use. A paired software application will notify the user of the status of the vehicle charge and time remaining to full charge. The charger will automatically stop charging at the full charge level and notify the user that it is fully charged. Self-parking technology can also be accommodated via the system.

The Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station can be adapted to many other types of electric vehicles besides electric automobiles. The station can be also utilized for commercial fleet trucks (all sizes), recreational vehicles, UTV’s, golf carts, and much more due to its flexibility of design. Exact size, measurement, construction, and design specifications may vary upon further development and manufacturing. For production and licensing inquiries please use our direct email: Contact@EVAutoChargingStation.com

Scott D. Paterson
S.D. Paterson Development Co.
+1 800-597-7660
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Introducing the New Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more