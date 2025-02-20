Celebrating Young Talent: Sweet Briar Hosts 3rd Bi-Annual Juried High School Art Exhibition

Four high school students earn scholarships during Juried High School Art Exhibition. Best in Show: Veil by Savannah B. Juror's Choice: Objects in the Mirror by Maya S. Presidential Pick: Starlist Shadows of Warmth by Caroline Fox Student Choice: Eternal Show by Brooke Blevins

Sweet Briar College welcomed talented young female artists for the 3rd Bi-Annual Juried High School Art Exhibition, celebrating creativity and innovation.

We sought work with intention and material control. Beyond technical skill, we valued originality and how well the artist infused their unique voice into the piece” — Shawn O’Connor, Assistant Professor of Visual Arts: Studio Art

AMHERST, VA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3rd Bi-Annual Juried High School Art Exhibition welcomed a selection of talented young female artists to campus on Feb. 15 to celebrate their incredible work. This special exhibition allows high school girls nationwide to professionally show their work, learn more about it, and earn a partial scholarship to Sweet Briar College.“I conceived of this exhibition in 2019, recognizing that there are very few opportunities for young artists to exhibit their work in a professional setting. This exhibition helps to fill that void and gives a venue for aspiring young artists to show off their hard work,” said Shawn O’Connor, assistant professor of studio arts and lead coordinator of this event.This year’s call for submissions yielded nearly 100 submissions from 55 artists nationwide. Students can apply up to two artworks in any form and/or medium of visual art. The submitted pieces ranged from sculptures and paintings to photographs and woodworking. The jurors narrowed down the collection of work to a pool of 26 finalists, who were invited to campus for a celebratory dinner, dessert reception, and presentation of awards. Their artwork is also on display in the Benedict Hall Gallery for faculty, staff, students, and visitors to enjoy during the exhibition.“We looked for work that showed intention and control of the material. Beyond technical skill, we also looked for a sense of originality and that the artist was inserting their unique voice into the work,” O’Connor noted in his remarks during the awards presentation.With such a high caliber selection of pieces to choose from, the decision for each group of judges was difficult, weighing technique, point of view, and originality. The jurors, composed of Sweet Briar art faculty members, selected the pieces for the Juror’s Choice and Best in Show categories. In contrast, students and the College’s President, Mary Pope M. Hutson ’83, selected the other two winners, respectively.The Juried High School Art Exhibition is also supported by the Office of Admissions and the Friends of Art , a group of alumnae donors supporting gallery exhibitions, art collections, and many visual arts initiatives on campus.“Every day that you are at Sweet Briar, your eyes will be open to art in many forms, which will inspire you in your own creations,” President Hutson said during her remarks before announcing the winner in the Presidential Pick category.This year’s winners include:Best in Show: Veil by Savannah B.Juror's Choice: Objects in the Mirror by Maya S.Presidential Pick: Starlist Shadows of Warmth by Caroline FoxStudent Choice: Eternal Show by Brooke BlevinsTo learn more visit Sweet Briar College Arts https://www.sbc.edu/center-for-creativity-design-and-the-arts/art-majors-and-programs/ or contact Admissions at admissions@sbc.edu or 434-381-6142.

