Sweet Briar Alumna Leaves $5M Bequest to Benefit Capital Needs

Updates will provide students the resources they need to pursue their academic passions , Class of 2029

Donna “Jan” Pridmore ’71

President Mary Pope M. Hutson ’83, Sweet Briar College

Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is more than just a campus—it's a launchpad for fearless leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

Sweet Briar receives a transformative $5M bequest from Jan Pridmore ’71, honoring her legacy and supporting capital improvements for future students.

We are grateful to Jan for planning this extraordinary gift to Sweet Briar College.”
— President Mary Pope M. Hutson ’83
SWEET BRIAR, VA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweet Briar College recently received a $5 million bequest from the estate of Donna “Jan” Pridmore ’71, who passed away in February 2024.

Jan studied philosophy at Sweet Briar before earning a master’s degree and pursuing a Ph.D. from Boston University and returning to her home state of Florida. A lifelong learner with an affinity for literature and philosophy, she launched the website “Literary History” for students, which won an award from the New York Public Library.

Jan was also actively involved in her family’s business, Pridmore Corporation, a certified distributor of passive components, semiconductors, connectors, and electro-mechanical components founded in 1965. In 2000, the family transferred management of the corporation to Jan, who ran the company until its dissolution in 2017.

“We are grateful to Jan for planning this extraordinary gift to Sweet Briar College,” said President Mary Pope M. Hutson ’83. “A planned gift like this is especially meaningful to us in light of the College’s founding through a bequest from the estate of our founder, Indiana Fletcher Williams. We are honored that Jan chose Sweet Briar as her primary beneficiary.”

This sizable bequest will benefit Sweet Briar’s capital needs, including maintenance of existing academic buildings, such as the Guion Science Center. These integral learning spaces on campus provide outlets for creativity, innovation, and exploration. Updates will provide students the resources they need to pursue their academic passions while creating a more just and sustainable world.

Claire Dennison Griffith ’80, vice president for Alumnae Relations and Development, remarked on Jan’s involvement with Sweet Briar as an alumna. “The Class of 1971 remembers Jan fondly, and they are proud that their classmate made such a visionary gift to Sweet Briar through her estate planning. We are grateful for class leaders who convey the importance of a legacy gift to Sweet Briar College among all alumnae.”

Jan Pridmore’s extraordinary legacy is not only a testament to the enduring power of a Sweet Briar education it is also an investment in the future of the College and its students. Her gift will help enhance the learning environment for generations to come, ensuring that Sweet Briar continues to attract and empower ambitious young women seeking a transformative college experience. To learn more about how Sweet Briar’s mission and opportunities can shape your future, contact Admissions at admissions@sbc.edu or call 434-381-6142.

Unless Your Bold

About

Sweet Briar College is a private liberal arts and sciences college for women located on a breathtaking 2,800-acre campus in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. With a student-to-faculty ratio 12:1, Sweet Briar provides a personalized and rigorous academic experience that empowers students to lead from the outset. The college’s innovative core curriculum emphasizes women’s leadership, ethical reasoning, sustainability, and career readiness. Students can choose from more than 20+ areas of study, including distinctive programs in engineering (ABET-accredited), business, environmental science, equestrian studies, leadership, and the arts. Sweet Briar’s campus is a living laboratory—with vineyards, riding trails, a greenhouse, and an apiary—offering immersive, hands-on learning. Sustainability is at the heart of the college’s mission, providing women with practical and academic opportunities for engagement in environmental stewardship.

