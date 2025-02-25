UNRL Launches Patriotic Collaboration with Volition America

UNRL has partnered with Volition America in a collaboration that brings a new purpose to patriotic gear – blending exceptional craftsmanship with a purpose.

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volition America isn’t just a brand; it’s a movement dedicated to uniting Americans through a shared love of country and purpose. Volition America is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with UNRL, a premium athletic apparel brand known for its commitment to quality, performance, and community. This collaboration brings together two brands with a deep respect for America and its heroes, launching an exclusive collection where a percentage of every sale will directly support Folds of Honor. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled military service members and first responders.“We are very excited to welcome the UNRL team to join the Volition America mission to provide our customers with clothing and gear that allows them to stand up and show what they stand for,” said John Sapiente, CEO of Volition America. “Both Volition America and UNRL share a commitment to supporting American heroes, and through this collaboration, we have the opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who have given so much.”The collection will feature premium athletic and lifestyle pieces, embodying the spirit of patriotism with subtle, powerful designs that reflect the values both brands stand for.“This collaboration isn't just about designing a collection of cool products - it's about creating something meaningful and making an impact," said Michael E. Jordan, Founder & CEO of UNRL. "Partnering with Volition America allows us to further our commitment to honoring and supporting the families of our nation's heroes.”The UNRL x Volition America collection will be available for purchase in-store at Scheels and online at Scheels.com UNRL.com , and Volitionamerica.com , with a portion of proceeds benefiting Folds of Honor. Since its inception, Folds of Honor has awarded over $320,000,000 and 62,000 educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders.“This is more than a partnership—it’s a movement,” added Sapiente. “We hope this collection serves as a reminder that we all have a role to play in supporting the families of those who protect our freedoms.”Mark your calendars for early April 2025 when the UNRL x Volition America collaboration is officially set to launch.About Volition AmericaVolition America is leading a movement of proud patriotism, empowering Americans to understand the value of choice year-round. Partnering with top active-lifestyle brands, Volition America is uniting Americans through shared patriotic values and expanding its offerings to build a community of loyal followers. Committed to supporting the families of fallen American heroes, Volition America donates a portion of all proceeds to the Folds of Honor Foundation. For more information, please visit volitionamerica.comAbout UNRLUNRL is a premium athleisure brand blending performance and style for everyday wear. With sleek designs, technical fabrics, and a commitment to comfort, UNRL has built a strong community of athletes and lifestyle enthusiasts. Through its Leave a Legacy initiative, the brand gives back via charitable partnerships and philanthropic efforts. For more information, visit UNRL.com.

