TMF Health Quality Institute Awarded Prime Contract on OASIS+ Multi-Agency Contract

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TMF Health Quality Institute, a leading non-profit health care consulting company, has won selection for the OASIS+ Multi-Agency Contract in the Management and Advisory Domain.

The General Services Administration awards the OASIS+ contracts, which are Best-in-Class (BIC) contracts available for use by all federal agencies and will streamline the contracting process. The multi-award contracts support federal agencies’ procurement requirements for service-based offerings and can enable them to secure innovative solutions from qualified and trusted businesses.

“As a longtime, trusted partner for federal agencies, TMF is excited for this expanded opportunity,” said Tom Manley, president and CEO. “We look forward to supporting the needs of agencies throughout the federal government.”

For more information about solutions and services from TMF, visit https://tmf.org/.


About TMF Health Quality Institute
TMF Health Quality Institute focuses on improving lives by improving the quality of health care through contracts with federal, state and local governments, as well as private organizations. For more than 50 years, TMF has helped health care providers and practitioners in a variety of settings improve care for their patients. Visit www.tmf.org for more information.

