Direct Components Awarded AS6081 Certification

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Components, Inc. , a leading electronic component stocking distributor and strategic global supply chain sourcing partner, today announced being awarded with the AS6081 :2012 certification. This achievement underscores the company's unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest quality standards and ensuring the integrity of its supply chain among various industries: aerospace, defense, medical, and beyond.The AS6081:2012 certification is an internationally recognized standard designed to prevent, detect, and mitigate the risks associated with counterfeit parts in the electronic components supply chain. By meeting these rigorous protocols, Direct Components ensures that every microchip and component distributed is of superior quality."With fewer than 30 independent distributors holding this certification, we are immensely proud to be among them," said Natalie Paull, Director of Quality Management at Direct Components. "This incredible accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."Direct Components was awarded this certification due to its advanced operations involving counterfeit prevention measures, including implementation of comprehensive traceability systems and stringent verification processes."For over 26 years, we’ve been dedicated to meeting and exceeding customer requirements,” added Aaron Nursey, CEO of Direct Components. "Achieving the AS6081 quality reaffirms our commitment to counterfeit mitigation through our team training, our procurement and inspection processes, and our state-of-the-art equipment."This certification benefits customers by increasing their trust in the reliability and performance of the components received. The robust quality control processes and detailed traceability records provide visibility into each component’s origin, safeguarding customers' products and projects from potential failures and reputational damage."Our customers put their trust in us to procure components free from counterfeit risks, ensuring both reliability and performance," Paull emphasized. “Our reputation, coupled with the AS6081 certification, ensures our customers continue to receive timely and dependable delivery with little to no operational disruptions.”Direct Components’ commitment to continuous improvement and employee training ensures a knowledgeable and proactive team, reinforcing the company's dedication to quality and operational integrity.To learn more about Direct Components, visit www.directics.com About Direct Components, Inc.Direct Components, Inc. is an independent stocking distributor specializing in obsolete and hard-to-find components. Founded in 1998, the company has built an extensive global network of trusted suppliers, enabling the procurement of high-quality, allocated, obsolete, and hard-to-find parts at competitive prices. Certified to ISO 9001:2015, AS9120:2016, ANSI/ESD 20.20:2021, and now AS6081:2012 standards, Direct Components is a member of GIDEP and BBB.

