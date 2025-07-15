Orlando Kallen Drops Explosive Video for 'Don’t Worry Baby' - Airing on MTV Spankin' New

Orlando Kallen, singer, songwriter, producer Orlando Kallen, singer, songwriter, producer Orlando Kallen, singer, songwriter, producer Orlando Kallen, "Don't Worry Baby" - cover art

International Artist Orlando Kallen Drops Explosive Music Video for New Single "Don’t Worry Baby" – Airing on MTV's Spankin' New

The song feels light and catchy, but the lyrics dive into something deeper—love, risk, and standing by someone no matter the cost.” — Orlando Kallen, singer, songwriter, and producer

CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian-born pop prodigy Orlando Kallen, with his Greek, Egyptian, and Croatian roots, unleashes his most ambitious project yet: the self-directed music video for his electrifying new single, "Don’t Worry Baby," released GAMO International. The new music video was accepted this week and is in rotation on MTV's Spankin' New show. The high-octane visual, paired with a genre-defying pop track, is poised to cement Kallen’s status as a global music powerhouse.

Shot over two intense nights, the "Don’t Worry Baby" music video is a pulse-pounding blend of action, romance, and raw emotion, inspired by classic action-romance films. Kallen, who self-directed the project, stars as a fighter in an illegal boxing match, facing off against a mob betting against him. When the head thug threatens his girlfriend, demanding he throw the fight, Kallen’s character defies the odds, winning the match and her heart. But victory comes at a cost, sparking a thrilling chain of events involving abduction, betrayal, and murder. How far will he go to protect the one he loves? This gripping narrative, paired with Kallen’s sultry vocals, creates an unforgettable audiovisual experience for both music and cinema lovers.

Written by Kallen and produced by Don Fuego alongside the artist himself, "Don’t Worry Baby" is a melodic pop anthem with a dark, twisted undercurrent. Lyrics like “Don’t worry baby, shoot the bullet, I will cover for you, I’ll take the blame” weave a tale of loyalty and sacrifice, juxtaposing a breezy melody with intense storytelling. “The song feels light and catchy, but the lyrics dive into something deeper—love, risk, and standing by someone no matter the cost,” Kallen explains. “It’s a reflection of my own journey, a reminder to keep pushing forward.” This duality makes the track a standout for music fans searching for fresh pop hits with emotional resonance.

Orlando Kallen, a 20-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer, is no stranger to the spotlight. Trained at Australia’s prestigious National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), Kallen brings a theatrical flair to his music. His debut EP, Leave Me Bleeding, skyrocketed to success, with lead single “Ex Wants Me Dead” hitting No. 10 on the Mediabase Rhythmic Indie Charts, No. 1 on the Global DRT Radio Indie Charts, and earning rotation on iHeart and other top global stations. Drawing inspiration from icons like Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, and Elvis Presley, Kallen’s genre-blending sound and magnetic persona resonate with a diverse audience.

The release of "Don’t Worry Baby" is a pivotal moment in Kallen’s career. With visuals that reflect depth and excitement, infectious hooks, and universal themes of love and resilience, "Don't Worry Baby" is a cinematic masterpiece set to dominate the industry in 2025. Fans can find exclusive behind-the-scenes content and tour announcements on Instagram @orlandokallen.

"Don't Worry Baby" is available on Kallen's YouTube channel (@OrlandoKallen/ ) and on CMC California Music Channel, FAST platforms VOD, Amazon, Apple and Google Play Apps, Alexa, Apple TV, FireTV, Roku, iTunes, Shoutcast, Tunein, and BTV, IGMP tv- Roku, Apple, Amazon fire, My Music Video Channel/ and Saorsa TV Network - Roku, Our Mic tv TV / BSN - Roku, Amazon fire, Google tv, Android tv, and internet worldwide, Otel Music Videos - Roku, and The Music Network - Roku, Apple, and Amazon fire.

About Orlando Kallen

Hailing from Australia, Orlando Kallen is a rising pop star whose Greek, Egyptian, and Croatian heritage infuses his music with a unique cultural edge. A triple threat—singer, songwriter, and producer—Kallen’s sultry vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and dynamic performances have earned him a global fanbase. With "Leave Me Bleeding", “Ex Wants Me Dead”, and now "Don’t Worry Baby," he is redefining modern pop music.

Legal Disclaimer:

