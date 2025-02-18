Malcolm-Jamal Warner And Candace Kelley Celebrate Black History With 'NAH, More Than A Month'

NAH, More Than A Month

A series of live social media events, merch, and new weekly 'NAH' podcast episodes with Stacey Abrams, Dr. Joy DeGruy, and more

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmy-nominated actor and Grammy-winning recording artist Malcolm-Jamal Warner launched his new podcast, Not All Hood (NAH) in June of last year. Across 17 episodes, the show takes a provocative look at the broad range of lived experiences and identities of Black Americans with compelling guests and conversations infused with pop culture, music, and headlining news. Today, NAH announces its “NAH, More Than A Month” Black History series, which includes live social media events and discussions, as well as live in-person events that will be used as a hub for good news and an open forum to spread love within the community, not just during Black History, but all year long. Last week (2/12/2025), NAH kicked off this series with a powerful and uplifting new episode with Dr. Joy DeGruy (author of Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome) about maintaining “Hope and Unity” amid the country’s current sociopolitical climate. On Wednesday, February 19, Warner and his NAH co-host, TV personality and award-winning journalist Candace Kelley, will be joined by Stacey Abrahams (aka Selena Montgomery) in episode 18 of the podcast for a conversation about all things romance and the importance of novels that feature Black characters falling in love.

In addition to new episodes every Wednesday, Warner, Kelley and the NAH crew will host monthly live discussions across its social media platforms, giving the community the opportunity to tell their stories and directly engage with the NAH hosts. The first discussion will be hosted on Monday (2/24/2025) at 7PM EST.

Catch up on all NAH episodes across major digital streaming platforms, with conversations about Black masculinity, love, media representation, and more. The layered nuances are explored with guests such as Lamman Rucker, Bill Duke, Raheem DeVaughn, Ray Daniels, Dr. Daniel Black, and more, who share their journeys and versions of Black confirmation. The NAH podcast also addresses the evolution, exhilaration, and triumphs of being rooted in a myriad of versions of Black America, and affirms and lends intellectual clarity to diverse identities. The show’s themes of Black pride are extensions of those explored on Warner's 2022 Grammy-nominated album 'Hiding In Plain View'. The album taps into the universal human experience relating to vulnerability. Warner, who is exceptionally private, shares more of his personal story than ever before on the NAH podcast.



“This is the most vulnerable I’ve ever been… The media keeps trying to tell us who we are, but the Black experience is not universal. This show will highlight the journeys and versions of Black confirmation…” - Malcolm-Jamal Warner



NAH is executive produced by Layne Fontes and Troy W. Harris, Jr. The show is produced by Company X Media, Fontes’ and Harris’ full-service media production company, which specializes in elevating storytelling through innovative content creation.

MORE ABOUT CANDACE KELLEY:

Candace Kelley is a five-time Emmy-nominated host, commentator and producer. With over 20 years of on-air experience, she has become a respected voice in social justice and pop culture, particularly focusing on issues affecting communities of color. She is a commentator and host for Roland Martin Unfiltered and has appeared across major networks including Comcast NBCUniversal, Court TV, Extra, BET Nightly News, and RTL Media. She has always used art as a manifestation of social justice. As a professor she teaches the law and works on high-profile headlining, First Amendment cases strategizing with prominent legal professionals to navigate complex constitutional challenges.

More info: https://www.candacekelleytv.com/

MORE ABOUT MALCOLM-JAMAL WARNER:

Malcolm-Jamal Warner is perhaps best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on 'The Cosby Show', but starred on six seasons of FOX’s hit show 'The Resident', the UPN sitcom 'Malcolm & Eddie', BET’s 'Reed Between the Lines', the anthology series 'Accused', and the reboot of 'The Wonder Years'. Warner’s contribution to the Robert Glasper Experiment’s cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Jesus Children” with Lalah Hathaway earned him a Grammy award in 2015. His 2022 LP 'Hiding In Plain View' was nominated for "Best Spoken Word Album".

