SCCG and Smartico Announce Joint Venture to Launch Smartico USA The Ultimate CRM & Gamification Solution for The U.S.

SCCG and Smartico Announce Joint Venture to Launch Smartico USA

This joint venture introduces the most advanced unified CRM and gamification platform to the U.S. iGaming market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in gaming advisory and business development, has partnered with Smartico, a pioneer in AI-driven CRM and gamification solutions, to launch Smartico USA. This joint venture introduces the most advanced unified CRM and gamification platform to the U.S. iGaming market, providing operators with a single back-office solution that seamlessly integrates AI-powered player engagement, retention, and jackpot innovations.

The U.S. iGaming industry demands advanced technology to enhance retention, engagement, and revenue. Smartico USA meets this need with a single platform that integrates CRM automation, gamification, and jackpot technology, allowing operators to manage personalized engagement, loyalty programs, and player rewards seamlessly.

A standout feature of Smartico USA is its fully customizable jackpot engine, which enables operators to create both player-funded and operator-funded jackpots that enhance any game from any provider. As the demand for jackpot technology grows, Smartico USA delivers a more advanced, flexible, and feature-rich system, offering operators greater control over engagement strategies. Additionally, Smartico USA’s AI-driven CRM automation optimizes the player journey from onboarding to VIP retention, ensuring real-time, hyper-personalized interactions based on behavioral insights and predictive modeling.

Smartico USA also includes a suite of gamification tools integrated directly into the CRM, allowing operators to design custom loyalty programs, challenges, and interactive experiences without requiring third-party solutions. Free-to-play games such as loyalty wheels, scratch cards, and daily loot boxes further enhance engagement, increasing retention rates. With an open API and seamless integration across all iGaming platforms, Smartico USA is built for easy adoption and scalability.

SCCG Management will leverage its expansive industry network and business development expertise to introduce Smartico USA to top-tier U.S. operators, ensuring it becomes the leading CRM and gamification provider in the market. The combination of Smartico’s AI-powered engagement solutions and SCCG’s strategic partnerships and distribution channels provides U.S. gaming operators with a powerful competitive edge.

“The key to long-term success in iGaming is player engagement, and Smartico’s unified CRM and gamification solution sets a new industry standard. While other platforms focus on one or the other, Smartico USA offers a seamless, AI-driven experience that allows operators to boost retention, drive revenue, and enhance player loyalty—all from a single back-office system,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management.

By combining state-of-the-art gamification, AI-driven CRM, and next-gen jackpot technology, Smartico USA is set to transform how U.S. gaming operators engage with their players. With the first truly unified CRM and gamification platform, operators now have the tools to deliver personalized, gamified experiences that increase retention, optimize player spending, and maximize profitability like never before.

About Smartico USA

Smartico USA is an AI-powered CRM and gamification platform designed specifically for iGaming operators. By unifying real-time automation, advanced gamification tools, and AI-driven engagement strategies within a single back-office solution, Smartico USA empowers operators to enhance player loyalty, optimize retention, and unlock new revenue opportunities. With fully customizable features and seamless integration across all iGaming platforms, Smartico USA is the next evolution in player engagement technology.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. Learn More: https://sccgmanagement.com/

