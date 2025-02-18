SAINTT SINNERS KNITWEAR Launches in NYC

Saintt Sinners For Men and Women Libra cropped Cardigan and Juno Pencil Skirt Jaci Dress Women

Sustainable, Customizable, and Revolutionizing Modern Knitwear

We believe in creating pieces that are as thoughtful as the people who wear them. Our goal is to offer timeless, sustainable knitwear that fits seamlessly into your life, no matter the season” — Tamara Chaponot

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAINTT SINNERS KNITWEAR, a groundbreaking new fashion brand, is proud to announce its official launch, redefining the future of knitwear with a sleek, modern, and sustainable approach. Made in New York City using eco-friendly yarns and cutting-edge 3D technology, SAINTT SINNERS offers custom, seasonless pieces designed for the minimalist who values comfort, shape, and longevity.Customizable, Sustainable, and Made for YouSAINTT SINNERS KNITWEAR empowers customers to create pieces that are uniquely theirs. Each item can be customized in size and color, ensuring a perfect fit and personal style. Using innovative 3D technology, the brand produces made-to-order knitwear, eliminating waste and promoting sustainability. From order to delivery, customers can expect their custom pieces to arrive in just 7 to 16 days, combining speed with eco-conscious practices.Thoughtfully Designed for Modern LivingThe collection features thoughtfully designed styles for both men and women, crafted with a minimalist aesthetic that transcends seasons. SAINTT SINNERS pieces are travel-friendly, easy to care for, and built to last, making them the perfect addition to any wardrobe. Whether you're looking for a cozy sweater, a tailored cardigan, or a versatile dress, these are the knitwear essentials you didn’t know you were missing—until now.Eco-Friendly Viscose and 3D TechnologySAINTT SINNERS is committed to sustainability, using eco-friendly viscose sourced from responsibly managed forests. Combined with advanced 3D knitting technology, the brand minimizes fabric waste and energy consumption, setting a new standard for environmentally conscious fashion.Exclusive Preview at Clever Alice LocationsA first look at SAINTT SINNERS’ current styles can be viewed exclusively at both Clever Alice locations in New York City. Visit the Soho boutique at 4 Prince Street or the West Village location at 87 Christopher Street to explore the collection in person and experience the brand’s modern, minimalist designs.A Brand for the Future“SAINTT SINNERS KNITWEAR is more than just a clothing brand—it’s a movement toward mindful consumption and personalized style,” says Tamara Chaponot], founder and creative director. “We believe in creating pieces that are as thoughtful as the people who wear them. Our goal is to offer timeless, sustainable knitwear that fits seamlessly into your life, no matter the season or occasion.”Now Available for Pre-OrderSAINTT SINNERS KNITWEAR is now available for pre-order online at www.sainttsinners.com . Explore the collection, customize your perfect piece, and experience the future of knitwear today.For press inquiries, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact:Tamara ChaponotFoundertamara@stsinners.com312 97 1291

