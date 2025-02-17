Governor Stein Provides Updates as North Carolina Prepares for Winter Weather

Today, Governor Stein provided updates as North Carolina prepares for winter weather this week. Governor Stein is advising North Carolinians to plan ahead for snow, ice, and strong winds, and to follow safety guidance from local officials.

"As North Carolinians brace for another winter storm this week, we encourage all North Carolinians to listen to their local weather forecast and have a plan to stay safe,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We are monitoring the situation closely and have activated the State Emergency Response Team. I am mobilizing the Department of Transportation, the North Carolina National Guard, and the State Highway Patrol. Our utilities and local officials are also preparing. Our most important goal is to keep North Carolinians safe this week."

“This winter storm will affect much of the state with winter weather, which will impact roadways and possibly cause power outages in areas where significant ice accumulates,” said Director of Emergency Management Will Ray. “The State Emergency Response Team remains in close coordination with our local communities, state agencies, and utility partners to quickly address any needs. Please limit your travel and stay off the roads to allow NCDOT and first responders to work safely.”

The State Emergency Response Team is activated this morning and is ready to respond. The State Emergency Operations Center and Regional Coordination Centers remain in close communication with local emergency management officials to ensure that all resources are available and ready to quickly respond to any needs that arise.

The North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) remains a ready force, prepared to support our state in times of need. NCNG leadership has communicated to the force the possibility of inclement winter weather in the coming days, and our Soldiers and Airmen are actively preparing to respond when called.

Officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation are preparing for potentially hazardous travel. Maintenance crews in NCDOT highway divisions from the mountains to the coast have started spreading a saltwater mixture called brine on interstates and plan to continue with other highways and primary routes before moving to secondary roads throughout Monday and Tuesday. Brine helps prevent ice from bonding to the pavement. The agency has about 2,500 specially trained employees and contract crews, and hundreds of trucks that can be equipped with plows and spreaders used to pretreat roads and remove snow and ice after a storm hits.

The probability is increasing that a winter storm will impact much of North Carolina Wednesday and into Thursday. The eventual track and strength of a low-pressure system will determine precipitation types and amounts. With the current forecast, the best chance for accumulating snow is across the mountains and northern portions of central and eastern North Carolina. Impactful ice accumulations may be possible for portions of central and eastern North Carolina. With any ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch or greater, tree limbs can snap, and power outages may occur. It is important that all North Carolinians remain weather aware over the next day as the forecast will change and be fine-tuned as we get closer to Wednesday.