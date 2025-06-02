Graia Launches New Era of Customer Support Where AI Listens, Understands and Responds with Empathy

Graia launches its Agentic AI platform Marko Martinović, CEO of the Graia Initiative Tomislav Glavaš, Member of the Management Board of BOSQAR d.d.

Bulb Technologies, Geomant and Buzzeasy launch Graia, a proprietary Agentic CCaaS and Agentic AI platform for empathetic, AI-driven customer service

By launching Graia, we aren’t just joining the AI category; we are redefining it. Graia is not another AI product, it is a reinvention of how customer experiences are delivered. ” — Marko Martinović, CEO of the Graia Initiative

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three successful technology companies operating under the BOSQAR INVEST family of businesses – Bulb Technologies, Geomant and Buzzeasy – today announced the launch of a proprietary Agentic CCaaS and GenAI platform under the brand name Graia . The new brand was developed in close collaboration with the award-winning creative agency Bruketa&Žinić&Grey.The initiative emerges from within the BOSQAR INVEST ecosystem, with multi-million-euro investments and strategic support from the group, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and MidEuropa. Graia leverages its own in-house IP to deliver a new standard of AI-driven customer services; one that communicates with empathy and adapts autonomously across sales, service and operations.Graia stands out as the only Agentic CX platform with fully owned CCaaS IP, powered by Agentic AI that empowers businesses to lead their industries by enhancing productivity, scale and growth. Drawing on decades of deep Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) solutions and AI implementation for top-tier organizations, Graia’s generative AI (GenAI) and conversational AI technologies deliver highly tailored solutions focused on revenue growth.“By launching Graia, we aren’t just joining the AI category; we are redefining it. Graia is not another AI product, it is a reinvention of how customer experiences are delivered. We are moving beyond simple automation. With our Agentic CCaaS platform & Agentic AI, enterprises can deploy intelligent agents that act, learn, and evolve, turning everyday customer interactions into efficient and adaptive experiences. This is what happens when deep CX expertise meets next-generation GenAI, a scalable, personalized solution designed to fit every business and grow with it,” said Marko Martinovic, CEO of the Graia initiative.“By emancipating the proprietary AI portfolio developed within Bulb, Geomant, and Buzzeasy and launching Graia, we are giving it its own identity and opportunity to pursue growth from a very solid platform, having developed its own cutting-edge proprietary GenAI platform,” said Tomislav Glavaš, Member of the Management Board of BOSQAR d.d., the holding company of the BOSQAR INVEST group.Graia’s unique blend of customer experience (CX) expertise and advanced AI enables smarter and more empathetic user interactions by prioritizing users’ perspectives.The name Graia is inspired by the Croatian word “graja” (English for “hubbub”), meaning a buzz or a multitude of voices united as one. Through Graia, users gain solutions brought not by technology alone, but by the collective knowledge and experience of thousands of users, experts, and processes that stand behind it and have contributed to it. The brand Graia stands for growth and empathy as interconnected ideas. For Graia, there is no growth without empathy. Only with empathy will growth be what it could and should be.In addition to automation, Graia also offers the ability to measure revenue growth. By personalizing scalable user experiences, Graia’s advanced AI technologies bring a new level of understanding to every user interaction. In a world full of generic AI solutions, Graia sets a new standard – AI that responds with empathy.The companies behind Graia currently employ around 250 people operating in Hungary, Croatia, Romania, the United States, the United Kingdom, Serbia and Germany.- MORE -About Bulb TechnologiesBulb Technologies is a leading software vendor specializing in service assurance, customer experience management, and device management solutions for telecom operators and service providers. With over 15 years of experience, Bulb’s solutions help operators automate technical support processes, reduce operational costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Zagreb, Croatia, Bulb Technologies empowers digital transformation through innovation and deep telecom expertise.About GeomantGeomant is an innovative software developer and systems integrator focused on delivering advanced communication solutions that enhance customer engagement. With over two decades of experience, Geomant is a strategic partner of Avaya and Microsoft, offering omnichannel solutions that integrate seamlessly with contact centre and enterprise systems. Operating globally, Geomant helps organizations streamline interactions and optimize customer experience through cutting-edge technologies and professional services.About BuzzeasyBuzzeasy delivers cloud-based customer engagement solutions that enable seamless, omnichannel communication between businesses and their customers. With a focus on simplicity and automation, Buzzeasy provides tools for effortless customer service across voice, messaging, social media, and chat channels. Designed to integrate with popular platforms like Microsoft Teams, Buzzeasy empowers contact centres to deliver exceptional customer experiences with minimal complexity.About BOSQAR INVESTBOSQAR INVEST (BOSQAR d.d., together with its subsidiaries) is a European leader that operates in several industries. With an innovative business model, BOSQAR INVEST accelerated its expansion on the market with intensive organic growth and an M&A platform. Through its buy-and-build strategy, it has acquired 84 companies since 2016. BOSQAR INVEST is focused on improving the profitability and operations of each of its acquired companies through its standardized operational models that result in significant organic growth of all companies inside the group and the group itself. In its ownership structure, BOSQAR INVEST brings together pension funds, institutional investors, international private equity funds, development institutions, and private investors. The BOSQAR INVEST business community consists of over 15,000 employees, and the group’s companies operate from 20 countries around the world.

