First-Ever Oscar Wilde Lookalike Contest Celebrates Queer Literary History Amidst Growing Challenges for LGBTQIA+ Rights

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 1st at 12:00 PM, Judging by the Cover: A Bookstore (1029 F St.) will host its inaugural Oscar Wilde Lookalike Contest, an event celebrating the legacy of one of history’s most influential Queer writers. The contest will honor Wilde’s wit, literary genius, and unapologetic self-expression while also shedding light on the increasing threats facing LGBTQIA+ individuals in 2025.Participants will compete for a grand prize package, including a set of Oscar Wilde’s books, a bookstore gift card, and two tickets to an upcoming performance of The Importance of Being Earnest at Fresno’s Second Space Theater. The event will also feature opportunities for community engagement, discussions on Wilde’s legacy, and a look at the parallels between his historical persecution and the present-day struggles faced by LGBTQIA+ people.Why Oscar Wilde’s Story Matters Now More Than EverOscar Wilde, one of the most celebrated playwrights and authors of the 19th century, was imprisoned for his Queerness in 1895, a fate that remains disturbingly relevant today. With rising censorship, book bans, and increasing legal and social threats against LGBTQIA+ individuals, Wilde’s tragic downfall serves as a stark reminder of the importance of preserving and amplifying Queer voices."In a time when LGBTQIA+ rights are under attack, celebrating queer literary figures like Oscar Wilde is both an act of remembrance and resistance," said Ashley Marie Mireles-Guerrero, event organizer and owner of Judging by the Cover: A Bookstore. "We want this event to be a joyful homage to Wilde’s brilliance, but also a call to action for protecting and uplifting queer stories in the face of rising hostility."A Collaborative Celebration of Wilde’s LegacyAs part of the contest, organizers are encouraging Fresno locals to attend an upcoming production of The Importance of Being Earnest to highlight Wilde’s work. The winner of the lookalike contest will receive two free tickets to the March 1st show, reinforcing the continued cultural impact of Wilde’s words and ideas.This event also serves as a space for community connection and advocacy, encouraging attendees to engage in conversations about the significance of Queer representation in literature and the arts.Event Details:Date: March 1, 2025Time: 12:00 PMLocation: Judging by the Cover: A Bookstore, 1029 F St. Fresno, CA 93706Grand Prize: Oscar Wilde book set, bookstore gift card, & two tickets to The Importance of Being Earnest at Fresno's 2nd Space Theater All are welcome to attend, whether to participate in the contest, cheer on the contestants, or simply celebrate the enduring power of queer literature.For media inquiries or more information, please contact Ashley Marie Mireles-Guerrero at jbtcbookstore@gmail.com

