Rogers’ program for Veterans, First Responders now available in Florida

Rogers Behavioral Health expands its Fire Watch program to Florida, offering virtual mental health treatment for Veterans, Service Members, and First Responders

FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans, Service Members, and First Responders in Florida can now enroll in a new mental health program specifically designed to meet their unique needs.

Originally launched for Veterans and Service Members in Wisconsin in September 2024, Rogers Behavioral Health’s Fire Watch program has expanded to additional states and opened eligibility to First Responders.

“We began this program by supporting our internal Veterans experts and hiring Veterans to utilize their lived experience and professional expertise to serve those who have served us,” says Cindy Meyer, MSSW, Rogers’ president and CEO. “Now we’re proud to expand Fire Watch to First Responders as well as Veterans and Service Members. Our proven care can assist them in building tools to overcome barriers, find hope, and build a path toward improved mental health and well-being.”

Fire Watch is a virtual intensive outpatient program (IOP) in which individuals meet three hours a day, three to five days per week, with treatment tailored to their individual needs. While Rogers has two physical clinic locations in Florida, in Miami and Tampa, those in Fire Watch can participate in virtual treatment in the comfort of their own homes, improving accessibility.

“Our local heroes in the state of Florida knowingly put themselves in high-stress, traumatic situations daily, which can take a significant toll on their emotional and psychological wellbeing,” says Tabitha Lennon, director of operations for Miami and Tampa clinics, adding that many of their team members have loved ones who are First Responders, active Service Members, and Veterans. “Providing easily accessible services, as well as our efforts to eliminate mental health stigma, will be so impactful in helping them heal and live life to the fullest.”

Rae Anne Ho Fung, PhD, Rogers' executive director of clinical integration and an Operation Iraqi Freedom Veteran, developed and oversees the program. A dedicated team with a passion for serving Veterans, Service members, and First Responders provides care targeting challenges such as anxiety, depression, and trauma-related symptoms, as well moral injury.

“Our program prioritizes helping people heal from moral injury – a challenge we often see in Veterans, Service Members, and First Responders,” Dr. Ho Fung says. “Moral injury can result after someone is involved in or witnesses an event that violates their morals, values, or ethical code of conduct, and can lead to long-lasting behavioral, psychological, or spiritual suffering. However, it is important to know there is hope, and they can recover.”

The length of time an individual will be in the program varies based on their individual treatment goals and success in meeting those goals. Rogers’ patients are involved in the treatment planning process from day one until discharge.

Fire Watch is currently available in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Florida. Learn more about the Fire Watch program and free screenings on Rogers' website.

About Rogers Behavioral Health:

Rogers Behavioral Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit provider of mental health and addiction services. Rogers offers evidence-based treatment for adults, children, and adolescents with depression and other mood disorders, eating disorders, addiction, OCD and anxiety disorders, trauma, and PTSD. In addition to locations in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington, Rogers operates three inpatient behavioral health hospitals, 17 residential programs and nine centers offering PHP and IOP treatment in Wisconsin. Outpatient services for medication management and psychiatric evaluations are offered virtually and in-person in Wisconsin.

The System also includes Ladish Co. Foundation Center, home to Rogers Research Center, the Rogers Foundation, and the Ronald McDonald Family Room®. In addition, Rogers leads the nationwide WISE coalition with the goal of eliminating stigma related to mental health and substance use disorders. Learn more at rogersbh.org.

