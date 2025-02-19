Spartan Fitness Holdings adds Seasoned Executives Becky Hansen and Brian Boucher

Spartan Fitness Holdings

Spartan Fitness Holdings has announced the addition of Becky Hansen as CFO and Brian Boucher as COO to strengthen its executive team.

I am very excited to work with these two highly experienced and talented executives. They have proven to be among the best in the business, and will add tremendous value as we execute our mission.” — David Schuck

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartan Fitness Holdings , the largest owner and operator in the Club Pilates system, is excited to announce the addition of CFO Becky Hansen and COO Brian Boucher. These additions will strengthen the executive leadership team as Spartan Fitness continues to execute into the future.Becky Hansen is a proven strategic and operations-driven financial leader with decades of leadership experience. Her expertise includes leading high-capacity teams, driving balance sheet optimization, managing results-driven FP&A and accounting organizations, and implementing financial analytics to drive thriving operations. Prior to Spartan, Becky was SVP, Head of Finance of Nisolo where she led FP&A, corporate finance, investor relations, treasury, and accounting for Nisolo, reporting directly to the CEO. As the COO of Nisolo from 2018-2021, she scaled operations, merchandising, planning, product, and finance from startup to growth stage. She holds an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of Business at The University of Pennsylvania. Prior to Wharton, Becky worked as an Analyst and then Associate in the Equity Capital Markets (ECM) division of the Investment Bank at J.P. Morgan, where she helped found the San Francisco Technology ECM practice.“Spartan Fitness Holdings has delivered impressive growth with an important purpose as the market leading Club Pilates franchisee,” said Hansen. “There’s significant market opportunity ahead as a multi-brand, multi-unit health & wellness platform. I’m thrilled to help David and team deliver meaningful shareholder value in this next phase of transformational growth.”Brian Boucher is passionate about leading and developing people. Over the past 20+ years, he has led teams to achieve exceptional results in various leadership roles. Brian’s previous role was the Chief Operating Officer at one of the largest franchisees in the Planet Fitness system. Brian played a key role in developing the company’s Global Operating Model, propelling the company from ~50 stores to over 170 stores and serving over 1 million members.Prior to that, Brian was the Head of Stores in North America & Global Store Operations at Under Armour, where he led the retail field in North America and the global store operations team supporting over 1,000 Under Armour stores in more than 40 countries, delivering over $2B in sales annually. Brian also spent a year at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as the Senior Vice President of New Market Development, where he led the organization’s new business development, strategic partnerships, and multicultural initiatives across the U.S. Before joining ALSAC, Brian was a Senior Group Director for Target Stores in Virginia, DC, and North Carolina, leading a team of seven districts, 74 Target stores, and approximately 12,000 employees."I'm incredibly proud, humbled, and grateful to be joining this impressive team and organization," says Boucher. "Spartan has positioned itself as a leader in the Club Pilates system, and I look forward to working with David and the team to grow the Spartan business model and position the company for long-term, sustainable growth."Founder and CEO David Schuck said, “I could not be more excited to work with these two highly experienced and talented executives. They have proven to be among the best in the business, and will add tremendous value as we execute our mission to impact the lives of the people we touch.”About Spartan Fitness HoldingsSpartan Fitness Holdings, LLC is a premier wellness fitness platform that combines experienced industry-leading management with renowned consumer private equity investors. SFH is the largest franchise owner in the Club Pilates system operating 114 units currently in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. In 2023, SFH expanded into the med spa industry with an agreement with VIO Med Spa to develop in Florida and Texas. Spartan was recognized as #90 on the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list in 2024. Our company believes in helping others through health, fitness, and community while providing extraordinary customer experiences.

