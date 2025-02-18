Nashville-Based Experience Design Firm Announces Executive Promotions

Suzanne Norman, Executive VP Results & Operations Todd Cyphers, Senior VP Client Experience John Downie, Senior VP Strategi Solutions

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advent , a Nashville-based experience creation firm, recently announced the promotion of four principal executives, according to CEO John Roberson.Suzanne Norman, formerly Chief Financial Officer, was promoted to Executive Vice President of Results and Operations. Norman joined the firm two years ago following a 17-year career at CMT (Country Music Television) where she served as Head and Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations, as well as roles in Finance and Programming.“Suzanne’s experience and leadership more than qualify her to take our firm to the next level. Over the past two years, we have seen impressive growth in our financial performance, thanks to her wisdom and expertise,” Roberson said. “Her experience with audiences, production and entertainment gives valuable insight to the operations side of our business. She isn’t afraid to get her hand dirty.”Roberson also announced the promotions of three vice presidents to senior vice president positions: Todd Cyphers, John Downie and Susan ShaferTodd Cyphers, a 20-year veteran of the firm was promoted to Senior Vice President of Client Experience. “Todd has been with the firm longer than anyone besides myself. He is the backbone of our team. We can trust him to get stuff done!”John Downie was promoted to Senior Vice President of Strategic Solutions. “JD (as we call him) leads the vision for our global digital experiences team, made up of about a dozen of the sharpest minds in the industry. Digital experiences are our superpower. If we can dream it with a client, JD and his team can make it happen. I’ve been amazed by what we have been able to pull off.”Susan Shafer, who has been with Advent for almost six years, is now Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Susan has deep experience in narrative and story. As a leader for the marketing team, she is resourceful, encouraging and whip-smart.”Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Advent partners with professional sports teams, universities, and corporate brands to help advance and expand revenue and engage audiences through experiential design and digital solutions. The firm specializes in research, technology and storytelling to inspire and drive value. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the firm has delivered more than 2,500 projects, persuading audiences throughout the US and Europe, including the Home of the PGA of America in Texas, the MillerLite House and Ford Deck at AT&T Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame and the UTSA US Open. Advent also has offices in Poland, the United Kingdom, and locations throughout the US.

