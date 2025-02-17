One-Way Valves Market is Expected to Reach $5,292.4 Million by 2028-Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ One-Way Valves Market by Type, Application, Sales Type and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the one-way valves market size accounted for $3,631.9 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $5,292.4 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. One-way valves are the valves that restrict the flow of fluid in only one direction. It further restricts the reversible flow of the fluid by closing the inlet or outlet physically. These types of valves are generally installed in oil & gas, chemical, and water & wastewater industries to restrict the reverse flow of fluids. These valves are also known as check valves or non-returning valves. In 2020, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the one-way valves market, followed by the North America region.Get a Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11323 The one-way valve market is majorly driven by the use of one-way valves in water and wastewater treatment plants for treatment of municipal as well as industrial waste water. There has been growing awareness all around the globe on treatment of wastewater and recycling it. This further leads to installation of one-way valves in the treatment plants. In addition, expansion of industrial sector in emerging countries has led to increase in demand for one-way valves. Further, expansion of industries leads to the growth of the construction sector. Moreover, there has been expansion of food & beverage as well as chemical industry globally. Therefore, expansion of industrial sector is driving the one-way valve market growth. However, there is a lot of physical wear and tear of the one-way valves during restricting the reverse flow of the fluid.Excess wear and tear can lead failure of one-way valves while operating. Therefore, the valves need regular monitoring and maintenance. This increases the operating cost for the valves. In addition, outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in construction and manufacturing activates across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to halt in the packaging industry, which, in turn, hinders the growth of the one-way valves market. However, industries are gradually back on track and vaccine discovery has lead to recovery of the one-way valves market by mid-2021. On the contrary, adoption of automation in the industrial sector has led to equipping the components with IoT for easy monitoring purpose and enhancing the efficiency of the operations. These one-way valves are connected through IoT; thus, making easy monitoring of their wear and tear. Thus, IoT in manufacturing industries is anticipated to provide lucrative growthThe one-way valve market is segmented on the basis of type, application, sales type and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into brass, stainless steel, carbon steel, and others. Depending on application, it is classified into oil & gas, power, chemicals, water & wastewater, pharmaceutical and others. On the basis of sales type, the market is divided into new sales and aftermarket sales. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).Enquire Before Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11323 Key Findings Of The StudyBy type, the stainless steel segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.By application, the oil & gas segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.By sales type, the aftermarket segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.By region, the Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.The major players profiled in the one-way valve market include AVK Holding A/S, DHV Industries, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, PetrolValves, Schlumberger Limited, SPX FLOW, Inc., The Weir Group PLC, Valvitalia SpA, and Velan Inc.Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0bab6ce999bfd314f702d81c210cbea5 Hight Trending Reports:Air Quality Control Systems Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/air-quality-control-systems-market Engineered Wood Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/engineered-wood-market Well Cementing Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/well-cementing-services-market-A156375 Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ultra-high-performance-concrete-market-A08149 South Korea Jaw and Bellows Couplings Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/south-korea-jaw-and-bellows-couplings-market-A325218 Hydraulic Attachments Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydraulic-attachments-market-A135293 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.