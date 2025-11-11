Residential Pest Control Products Market is Expected to Develop at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031

Residential Pest Control Products Market - By application techniques, the dusters is to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5%, during the forecast period.

The residential Residential Pest Control Products Market Size was valued at $6.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global residential pest control products market garnered $6.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $11.5 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. Residential pest control products are popularly used to control the population of pests like insects, rodents, weeds, wasps, ants, and others that may spread parasitic and infectious diseases. The residential pest control products can kill various flies, such as houseflies, mosquitoes, black fly, and horse-flies and other harmful pests in the residential settings.The rising prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe is expected to boost the demand for the fly traps during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, around 17% of the infectious diseases are caused by the flies and it results in over 700,000 deaths each year across the globe. Furthermore, the prevalence of cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and leprosy is increasing in underdeveloped and developing economies owing to lack of awareness regarding the hygiene and cleanliness, poor standards of living, and low disposable income of consumers. The low product penetration in the developing and underdeveloped economies is presenting a challenge as well as a huge growth opportunity to the manufacturers of residential pest control products.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (528 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17641 The research provides detailed segmentation of the global residential pest control products market based on Type, Application Techniques, Pest Type, Distribution Channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/17641 Based on type, the chemical pest control segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global residential pest control products market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the organic pest control segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.Based on application, the sprayers segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global residential pest control products market, and space treating equipment is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the dusters segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global residential pest control products market, and e-commerce is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17641 Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total residential pest control products market share, and Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.Leading market players of the global residential pest control products market analyzed in the research includeBASF SEBayer AGANTICIMEXEcoClear ProductsECOLABFMC CORPORATIONSYNGENTANBC ENVIRONMENTADAMA LtdSUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO. LTD.CORTEVABell Laboratories Inc.RATSENSEBrandenburgPelGar InternationalKey findings of the studyThe U.S. accounted for the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to reach a market value of $2,271.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.4%, from 2022 to 2031.By type, the chemical control segment held the largest market share of 62.2% in 2031, and is estimated to reach a value of $6,720.6 million by 2031.By application techniques, the dusters segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5%, during the forecast period.By pest type, the insects segment held the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, during the forecast period.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the Residential Pest Control Products Industry segments, Residential Pest Control Products Market Trends, estimations, and dynamics of the residential pest control products market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing residential pest control products market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the residential pest control products market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Residential Pest Control Products Market Trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and Residential Pest Control Products Market Demand.𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/camping-equipment-market-A16935 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fishing-reels-market-A16888 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/event-services-market-A16206

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.