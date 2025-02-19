Sweet Briar Student Leaders Shine at Statewide VACUHO Conference

Six Sweet Briar community members attended the VACUHO Student Leadership Conference. Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is more than just a campus—it's a launchpad for fearless leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

AMHERST, VA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six Sweet Briar community members attended the VACUHO Student Leadership Conference . Four students, accompanied by the Office of Student Life’s Bri Yancey and Max Cirillo-Pond, not only had the chance to network with students and administrators from across the state but also attend educational programming to strengthen their leadership skills.“Attending the VACUHO Student Leadership Conference was an incredible experience! Connecting with so many like-minded peers who share the same passion for leadership and community was truly inspiring,” said resident advisor (RA) Nafia Farzana ’26. “I had the chance to meet other RAs, hear their experiences, and gather new ideas to support my residents better. It reinforced how even the smallest actions can make a big difference in creating a strong, supportive community. I’m excited to bring back what I’ve learned and implement it on campus.”VACUHO provides education and professional development for housing and residence life staff at Virginia higher education institutions. The conference, focused specifically on student leadership, included peer-to-peer presentations.“One of the sessions I attended was entitled ‘Leading With Clarity: Mastering Boundaries For All Leaders.’ Through this session, we were taught that to be an effective leader, we need to create boundaries for ourselves to ensure that we can do the best job that we can for others but that we are also taking care of ourselves in the process,” noted Reagan Woody ’26, a Meta Glass Hall RA.The students and staff also engaged in sessions like “AI Makes It Simple, and You Make It Smart” and “Managing and Overcoming Mental Burnout,” topics impacting young adults worldwide. Mixed in with the professional development workshops were mixers and activities designed to connect students with their peers at other institutions.“One of the things I loved most about the conference was the clothespin exchange. It was a creative way to interact with student leaders from other colleges by trading university spirit-inspired decorated clothespins,” Bivushi Timilsina ’27 said. “I collected so many and truly enjoyed connecting with student leaders from other universities!”“VACUHO is such a valuable learning experience for both our RAs and us as professional staff members ,” Yancey said. “Between networking with others in residence life and informational sessions, the conference provides a unique opportunity for our students to develop their professional skills, learn how to translate those skills to their career fields and explore paths to working in student affairs. It’s a celebration of everything we do in residence life, from community building to work orders, and I’m incredibly grateful for the experience.”

