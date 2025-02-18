LDN Research Trust Announces Exclusive Screening of ‘Understanding Stealth Syndromes’ Documentary in Wisconsin

LDN Research Trust screens Understanding Stealth Syndromes on Feb 27, 2025, in Wisconsin. Live Q&A follows. Info: ldnresearchtrust.org.

WI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LDN Research Trust is excited to announce an advanced in-person screening of the documentary ‘Understanding Stealth Syndromes’ on Thursday, February 27, 2025 in Wisconsin.

The film aims to shed light on the commonly misunderstood conditions of Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (hEDS), and Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), collectively referred to as ‘Stealth Syndromes’.

“Up to one in six people in the Northern Hemisphere has one or more of these syndromes, yet it is rare that doctors know about these syndromes, or have the simple skills required to diagnose them,” states Leonard Weinstock, MD, lead mast cell researcher.

The event seeks to raise awareness, promote physician education, and ultimately improve the quality of life for countless individuals affected by these multi-systemic disorders.

Join Us in Wisconsin

Hosted By Belmar Pharmacy

Venue: Belmar Pharmacy (formerly Women's International Pharmacy)

Address: 2 Marsh Court Madison, WI 53718

Time: 5:30 - 7:30pm CST

Cost - Free Admission

Seats Available: 20

Agenda

5:30 PM - 6:00 PM - Meet and Greet

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM - Documentary Screening

7:00 PM - 7:30 PM - Q&As with Providers and Pharmacist Panel

Attendees will gain valuable insights into these interlinked conditions, which are frequently misdiagnosed or overlooked in medical practice. The documentary explores causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatments, why most doctors miss it, and the challenges faced by those affected.

The screening will be followed by a live Q&A, offering an opportunity to expand your knowledge and connect with others impacted by these illnesses. Whether you're a patient, caregiver, or healthcare professional, this event will provide valuable information and resources to help you navigate these complex conditions.

Registration and Further Information

For more details about the event and to register your interest, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wi-exclusive-documentary-screening-understanding-stealth-syndromes-tickets-1115776149499?aff=oddtdtcreator

Free passes available for media - please contact: linda@ldnrt.org

