Paytrie Expands Canadian Dollar Stablecoin (CADC) to BASE Network for Faster, Low-Cost Onchain Transactions

Paytrie brings CADC, the trusted Canadian Dollar Stablecoin, to Base - fast, secure, and fully compliant onchain transactions.

Users can now buy and sell with CADC on Base - a stablecoin backed 1 to 1 with Canadian dollars.

Expanding CADC to BASE makes Canadian dollars more accessible onchain. With BASE’s low fees and speed, we’re enabling seamless, compliant cross-border transactions for users worldwide.” — Kevin Zhang, CEO of Paytrie

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paytrie , the leading provider of Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin, announces the expansion of CADC onto Base. This strategic move enhances accessibility for users seeking fast, low-cost Canadian Dollar transactions onchain.What is CADC?CADC is a fully reserved Canadian dollar stablecoin, redeemable 1:1 for Canadian Dollars (CAD). Each token is backed by an equivalent amount of Canadian dollars held in a regulated bank account in Canada. Paytrie ensures strict compliance with FINTRAC regulations, making CADC one of the most trusted Canadian Dollar (CAD) stablecoins in the market.Expanding to BaseBase, an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) solution incubated by Coinbase, is designed to provide fast, secure, and low-cost transactions while bridging mainstream users into the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). With CADC now available on Base, users can transact on multiple networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, and now Base—making CADC more versatile than ever.With CADC now on Base, users can experience instant CAD transfers with low fees and high-speed transactions, powered by Base’s Optimism Superchain technology. CADC can be easily bought and sold using Interac e-Transfer, allowing 24/7 access through Paytrie.Why This MattersWith global adoption of stablecoins on the rise, CADC’s availability on Base creates a frictionless onramp for Canadian users looking to participate in decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and onchain payments. This also positions CADC as a key player in the broader multi-chain stablecoin ecosystem.About PaytriePaytrie is a FINTRAC-registered Money Services Business (MSB) dedicated to providing secure, efficient, and fully compliant stablecoin on/off ramping in Canada. Paytrie is the issuer of CADC, a fully reserved stablecoin backed 1:1 with Canadian dollars, designed to bridge traditional finance with the digital economy.About BaseBase is an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution incubated by Coinbase, built to bring more users onchain through low fees, high transaction speeds, and seamless interoperability with Ethereum and other networks. Base is part of the Optimism Superchain, supporting decentralized applications (dApps) and improving access to digital assets worldwide.Media ContactPaytrie Media RelationsEmail: jason@paytrie.comX: @PaytrieLinkedIn: Paytrie on LinkedIn

