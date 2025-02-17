Jake Caine Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Network Affiliates as Guest on 'That's Right' with Guest Host Chris Voss

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jake Caine, the President of the Real Estate Institute of Victoria (REIV), was recently featured as a guest on That's Right with guest host Chris Voss, airing on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the country. During the engaging interview, Jake shared his expertise in real estate, housing policy, and his mission to elevate industry standards and education through his leadership roles.

Chris Voss, host of That's Right, praised the conversation, stating, “Jake Caine brought invaluable insights to the table during our discussion. His deep understanding of the real estate industry, from business leadership to housing policy, truly sheds light on the future direction of the profession. These are the kinds of discussions that help drive transformation and inspire change.”

In the interview, Jake emphasized his role as a thought leader in the real estate sector, discussing his work with the Real Estate Institute of Victoria (REIV) and the Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA), where he strives to advocate for improved education, standards, and practices in the industry. He also spoke about his position as an Advisory Board Member for the Victorian Government and how he collaborates to influence housing policy that positively impacts communities and the broader economy.

Jake’s goal is to shape a future where the real estate profession continues to thrive through education and transformation, ensuring that the industry adapts to the evolving needs of clients and the housing market.

About Jake Caine:

Jake Caine is the President of the Real Estate Institute of Victoria (REIV) and a Director of the Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA). As an Advisory Board Member for the Victorian Government, he is committed to elevating the real estate profession through leadership, advocacy, and transformative education.

With a strong background in business leadership and housing policy, Jake uses his expertise to drive positive changes in the real estate industry. His work focuses on establishing higher industry standards and improving education programs for real estate professionals to better serve the public.

Jake’s dedication to advancing the real estate profession has earned him recognition across Australia. Through his leadership, he continues to advocate for policies that foster a more efficient, ethical, and client-centered industry.

