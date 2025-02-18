LDN Research Trust Announces Exclusive Screening of ‘Understanding Stealth Syndromes’ Documentary in Colorado

LDN Research Trust screens Understanding Stealth Syndromes on Feb 27, 2025, in Colorado. Live Q&A follows. Info: ldnresearchtrust.org.

CO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LDN Research Trust is excited to announce an advanced in-person screening of the documentary ‘Understanding Stealth Syndromes’ on Thursday, February 27, 2025 in Golden, Colorado.

The film aims to shed light on the often-overlooked conditions of Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (hEDS), and Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), collectively referred to as ‘Stealth Syndromes’.

“Up to one in six people in the Northern Hemisphere has one or more of these syndromes, yet it is rare that doctors know about these syndromes, or have the simple skills required to diagnose them,” states Leonard Weinstock, MD, lead mast cell researcher.

The event seeks to raise awareness, promote physician education, and ultimately improve the quality of life for countless individuals affected by these multi-systemic disorders.

Join Us in Colorado

Hosted By Belmar Pharmacy

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Venue: Morris & Mae Collective

Address: 18475 West Colfax Avenue #Suite 132 Golden, CO 80401

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM MST

Cost - Free Admission

Seats Available: 50

Agenda

5:30 PM - 6:00 PM - Meet and Greet

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM - Documentary Screening

7:00 PM - 7:30 PM - Q&A with Providers and Pharmacist Panel

Attendees will gain valuable insights into these interlinked conditions, which are frequently misdiagnosed or overlooked in medical practice. The documentary explores their causes, symptoms, why most doctors miss it, treatments, and the challenges faced by those affected.

The screening will be followed by a live Q&A session, providing an opportunity for attendees to engage in meaningful discussions and deepen their understanding of these conditions.

Registration and Further Information

For more details about the event and to register your interest, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/co-exclusive-documentary-screening-understanding-stealth-syndromes-tickets-1115775938869?aff=oddtdtcreator

Free passes available for media - please contact: linda@ldnrt.org



