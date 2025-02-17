Matthew Asbell Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Network Affiliates as Guest on "That's Right" with Chris Voss

Intellectual Property Attorney Shares Insights on Innovation, Creativity, and Protecting Business Assets

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Asbell, Intellectual Property Attorney and Partner at Lippes Mathias, was recently featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the country as a guest on That's Right with host Chris Voss. The discussion covered the crucial role of intellectual property in today’s fast-paced business world, from safeguarding trademarks and patents to navigating digital spaces.

Chris Voss, host of That's Right, shared his thoughts on the conversation, stating, "Matthew’s expertise in intellectual property is truly eye-opening. His ability to break down complex legal matters and make them accessible is invaluable for businesses looking to protect their most important assets. These discussions are exactly why we do this show—to bring clarity and insight from top industry professionals."

As a seasoned intellectual property attorney, Asbell works with clients across a range of industries, helping them secure and enforce their rights in trademarks, patents, copyrights, and other intangible assets. His experience spans technology, entertainment, medicine, and more, making him a go-to advisor for businesses navigating the ever-evolving landscape of innovation and brand protection.

Asbell commented on his experience on That’s Right, stating “As a fan of Chris Voss and his bestselling book, Never Split the Difference, I was honored to get to speak with him about how I have successfully used his concept of tactical empathy in my work to protect clients and their intellectual property. In his book, he explains how summarizing back to someone what they have said helps them to feel heard such that when they say ‘that’s right’ in reply, you know that you have found common ground to enable a fruitful negotiation. The value of helping clients and adversaries to feel heard cannot be overstated, nor can my appreciation of the opportunity to share with this hero of mine the impact of his philosophies in making me a better lawyer.”



About Matthew Asbell:

Matthew Asbell is a Partner at Lippes Mathias and a member of its intellectual property team. With a strong background in information technology, entertainment, and medicine, he assists clients in obtaining, enforcing, and defending trademarks, patents, copyrights, and designs worldwide. His deep appreciation for creativity and innovation fuels his commitment to protecting businesses’ most valuable assets.

Beyond his legal practice, Matthew serves as an adjunct professor and frequent guest lecturer at Fordham University and The Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, among others. He hosts INTANGIFY, a podcast focused on the intangible aspects of business, and actively participates in various professional organizations, including the American Bar Association Section of Intellectual Property Law and the International Trademark Association.

For more information about Matthew Asbell and his work, visit www.lippes.com.

