Michael Kramer Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Network Affiliates as Guest on "That's Right" with Chris Voss

Founder of Freed By Real Estate Shares Insights on Building Generational Wealth Through Property Investment

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Kramer, founder of Freed By Real Estate, was recently featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the country as a guest on "That's Right," hosted by renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss. The episode delved into Kramer's innovative approaches to real estate investment and his commitment to empowering individuals to achieve financial freedom.

Chris Voss, host of "That's Right," remarked, "Conversations with leaders like Michael Kramer are truly insightful. His dedication to transforming lives through real estate investment offers valuable perspectives for our audience."

Michael Kramer leads Freed By Real Estate, a community-driven platform that empowers individuals to rewrite their stories, build wealth, and create lasting legacies through property investment. At its core, the organization fosters a network where like-minded individuals connect, collaborate, and support one another in their real estate journeys. By breaking down barriers of internal narratives, isolation and inaction, Freed By Real Estate creates a shared sense of purpose, offering mentorship, networking opportunities, and collective learning experiences. Through resources like the Knowledge Vault and podcasts such as Legacy Lab, Kramer provides expert advice and proven strategies, reinforcing the power of community in achieving real estate success.



About Michael Kramer:

Michael Kramer is the founder of Freed By Real Estate, where he serves as the Head of Leadership. With a mission to empower families to break free from limiting beliefs and build lasting legacies, Kramer provides mentorship and resources to help individuals master property deals and achieve financial independence. He is also a senior member of the loan committee at Freed Lending, offering fast, flexible funding solutions tailored for real estate investors.

For more information about Michael Kramer and Freed By Real Estate, visit https://freedbyrealestate.com/.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.