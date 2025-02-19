My Runway Project Co., Ltd. Makes its NYFW Debut: A Fusion of Global Fashion and Event Production

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Runway Project Co., Ltd., the innovative event production company spearheaded by CEO Shima Shyna and COO Ling Osawa , made a significant splash at New York Fashion Week 2025, presented by Kubo Productions, EC Entertainment Media, and Skinthetics NY. This event marked not only the company's highly anticipated New York debut but also a powerful showcase of its unique approach to curating and producing high-profile fashion events, in collaboration with its esteemed partners.My Runway Project: Connecting Designers and AudiencesMy Runway Project Co., Ltd. is dedicated to connecting emerging and established fashion designers with global audiences. The company provides comprehensive event production services, from concept development and venue selection to marketing and execution, ensuring a seamless and impactful experience for both designers and attendees. This meticulous approach allows designers to focus on their creative vision while My Runway Project handles the logistical complexities of a major fashion event. This NYFW showcase provided a platform for designers to present their collections to a discerning international audience.Showcasing Exceptional Talent: Don Cristóbal and OshimayaThis year's NYFW presentation featured two exceptional brands:Don Cristóbal:A trailblazing Filipino fashion designer, Don Cristóbal ("DC") continues to redefine the global fashion scene with his unparalleled creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. Since his debut in 2012, DC has earned prestigious accolades, including International Fashion Designer of the Year (Amerika Prestige Awards 2024) and Asia’s Most Iconic Fashion Designer (Asia’s Golden Icon Awards 2022). His highly anticipated Fall/Winter 2025 collection, "Street Code," a luxury streetwear line, was presented at the iconic Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine on February 8th. DC’s commitment to mentorship and innovation cements his status as a visionary who bridges traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics.Oshimaya:This Japanese fashion brand traces its roots back to the Edo period of 1819, when the Oshima family began crafting exquisite kimonos and furoshiki. Passed down through generations, the brand continues to preserve the artistry and tradition of authentic Japanese culture. Today, Mikiko Oshima and her mother lead the brand, maintaining their family's legacy and sharing the beauty of kimono craftsmanship with the world. Their latest collection, "Autumn in Japan," reimagines kimono fabrics in contemporary designs, showcasing the comfort, charm, and intricate patterns of silk kimono fabric. Oshimaya honors its ancestors and inspires the world with the enduring legacy of Japanese fashion. Oshimaya Head Office: 1-6-24 Yoshizawa, Gosen-shi, Niigata www.oshimayagofukuten.com IG: oshimaya025/ miyoko_oshimaya_official / furoshikiya025A Vision for the FutureMy Runway Project Co., Ltd.'s successful NYFW debut demonstrates its commitment to fostering creativity, promoting emerging talent, and producing world-class fashion events. The company's focus on collaboration and its dedication to showcasing diverse voices in the fashion industry position it as a key player in shaping the future of global fashion.

