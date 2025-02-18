PCB East 2025 Conference Registration Open

Printed Circuit Engineering Association (PCEA) opened registration for PCB East

PEACHTREE CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printed Circuit Engineering Association (PCEA) opened registration for the technical program for PCB East 2025, featuring more than 75 hours of in-depth electronics engineering training.Rick Hartley, Susy Webb, Dan Beeker, Tomas Chester and Zach Peterson are among the headliners of this year’s conference. It will be held April 29 to May 2 at the Boxboro Regency Hotel and Conference Center in Boxborough, MA. It features classes for every level of experience, from novice to expert.The scope of classes ranges from the basics of design engineering, documentation, libraries and circuit grounding to more advanced fare such as RF and mixed signal design, DDR5 routing, board stackups, simulation, controlling EMI, and power delivery system design.More than half the presentations are new to the conference, including ones on maximizing routing channels, successful design release, differential pair design for 112 Gbps and faster systems, EMI shielding, flex design, UHDI design, controlling for tin whiskers, and AI and other upcoming changes in PCB design.“PCB East continues to grow as the leading place for learning about electronics design and manufacturing on the East Coast,” said Mike Buetow, conference director, PCB East. “This year’s event offers an array of experts in printed circuit design engineering and manufacturing, and a new emphasis on assembly.”Registration for both the technical conference and the exhibition takes place at pcbeast.com . Those who sign up by March 17 can take advantage of the early bird special discounts for the conference.The PCEA Conferences Task Group developed the program from more than 60 abstracts submitted. The task group, chaired by Troy Hopkins, is made up of 10 industry veterans with more than 200 years of cumulative experience in the printed circuit industry.PCB East is the largest technical conference and exhibition for the electronics design, fabrication and assembly industry in New England.The one-day exhibition takes place April 30 at the Boxboro Regency in Boxborough, MA, while the four-day technical conference takes place April 29-May 2. For details, visit pcbeast.com.About PCB EastPCB East is the electronics industry’s east coast conference and trade show. This four-day technical conference takes place April 29 - May 2 at the Boxboro Regency Hotel & Conference Center in Boxborough, MA, with a one-day exhibition on April 30. The show includes a range of suppliers from the ECAD, PCB design service, fabrication, and assembly supply chain. For more information about PCB East, visit pcbeast.com.About Printed Circuit Engineering Association, Inc.Printed Circuit Engineering Association (PCEA) pcea.net ) is a nonprofit association that promotes printed circuit engineering as a profession and encourages, facilitates, and promotes the exchange of information and integration of new design concepts through communications, seminars, workshops, and professional certification through a network of local and regional PCEA-affiliated groups. PCEA serves the global PCB community through print, digital and online products, as well as live and virtual events. PCEA publishes PRINTED CIRCUIT DESIGN & FAB (pcdandf.com) and CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY (circuitsassembly.com), as well as the PCB UPdate (pcbupdate.com) e-newsletter. PCEA also produces the PRINTED CIRCUIT UNIVERSITY (printedcircuituniversity.com) online training platform, and trade shows and conferences, including PCB East (pcbeast.com), PCB West (pcbwest.com), PCB2Day workshop series, and PCEA Training (pceatraining.net), the industry leading training and certification program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.