Drivewyze Safety+ now available for ISAAC Instruments ELD customers
Drivewyze Safety+ is now available for ISAAC Instruments ELD customers, offering proactive safety alerts and seamless integration.CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drivewyze, by Fleetworthy, has announced a new integration with ISAAC Instruments that enables ISAAC’s fleet clients’ access to Drivewyze’s proactive in-cab safety notifications service, Safety+, in addition to its PreClear weigh station bypass solution.
Drivewyze Safety+ is the industry’s first proactive driving alert and context-based driver coaching platform that enables drivers to receive safety alerts on upcoming hazards along their route that pose a threat to themselves and the motoring public. Through the subscription-based service, drivers can receive audible and visual safety notifications through their ISAAC ELD. Drivewyze Safety+ is an extension of Drivewyze Free, and offers additional safety alerts, such as upcoming severe weather, high violation areas for speeding, high-risk areas for cargo theft, and more.
In addition, Safety+ adds back-office tools (geo-fencing) for fleets to create their own customized driver alerts, plus offers safety analytics to monitor driver behavior and improve driver coaching through the Drivewyze Hub. Drivewyze Safety+ requires no additional in-cab hardware and is delivered through the ISAAC ELD.
ISAAC offers in-cab technology that goes far beyond typical electronic logging devices (ELDs). ISAAC is a true all-in-one solution, handling the software, the tablet, the dock, the camera and integration needs.
“The safety of our fleet clients and the motoring public is at the forefront of everything we do at ISAAC,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, CEO and co-founder of ISAAC Instruments. “We know that by working with Drivewyze to deliver these real-time alerts, we can help truck drivers avoid potential hazards, bad weather or other dangers that could threaten their safety and create unplanned downtime.”
“We’re pleased to have worked with the ISAAC team to deliver an integrated offering of our Safety+ service so that their customers have seamless access to our suite of in-cab safety alerts,” said Frances Kilgour, VP of Business Development and Channel Management for Drivewyze. “Safety+ and Drivewyze Free are tools that are proven to help reinforce safe driving practices to ensure our roads are safer all across North America.”
In addition to Safety+, ISAAC customers can access Drivewyze Free, which provides “always on” essential messaging, including heads-up warnings for High-Rollover risk areas, Low Bridges, Mountain alerts (steep grade ahead; chain-up/brake check stations; and runaway ramps), and Rest Area information (truck parking availability). The service also provides real-time traffic slowdowns and other safety alerts generated in partnership with select state transportation and enforcement agencies, NOAA, and through the Drivewyze Smart Roadways highway safety program for connected trucks.
About Drivewyze:
Drivewyze Inc., a Fleetworthy company, is a leader in the transportation technology industry that builds innovative solutions for commercial fleets, drivers, and transportation infrastructure owners and operators. Drivewyze delivers best-in-class in-cab services to commercial fleets and drivers, like Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service and Drivewyze Safety+ proactive safety alerts. Drivewyze Infrastructure Services provides solutions to state agencies, including Smart Roadside commercial vehicle enforcement (CVE) electronic screening, Central Park truck parking management, and Smart Roadways connected truck solutions. To learn more about Drivewyze, visit https://drivewyze.com/
About ISAAC Instruments:
ISAAC offers in-cab technology that goes far beyond ELDs. We partner with trucking companies to simplify the life of drivers and keep the wheels turning. We provide a reliable, comprehensive open platform that allows fleets to integrate all of their business apps on a single device. Our real-time, in-cab coaching supports eco-driving for unparalleled fuel savings and safer highways, while artificial intelligence (AI) technology empowers informed decision-making. ISAAC is the market leader in Canada and has a rapidly growing presence among top-performing fleets across the United States. For more information about ISAAC, visit: www.isaacinstruments.com/
