RatedXpert Launches Enterprise IT Leader Advisory Board Service for Cybersecurity and Emerging Tech Startups

PINEHURST, NC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RatedXpert Launches Enterprise IT Leader Advisory Board Service for Cybersecurity and Emerging Tech StartupsRatedXpert, a boutique firm specializing in fractional CxO services, analyst relations, and advisory tech go-to-market services exclusively for startups up to Series E in the cybersecurity and emerging tech sectors, is proud to announce the launch of its new Enterprise IT Leader Advisory Board service. This service connects tech startups with experienced IT leaders who provide real-time, actionable feedback and the voice of the customer to help refine business strategies and drive innovation.RatedXpert understands that growing B2B tech companies—especially in dynamic industries like cybersecurity and emerging tech—need to scale quickly and require timely, high-level advice to navigate the complexities of product development and market positioning. The Enterprise IT Leader Advisory Board service offers startups access to top-tier IT professionals who bring specialized knowledge to help them align their solutions with market demands, ensuring growth and customer success.This quarter, we are thrilled to welcome two distinguished CISOs and experts to our Advisory Board: Greg Rogers and Mayur Nagpure. Their extensive experience and leadership in the cybersecurity space will provide invaluable insights to the startups we support, helping them enhance security strategies, refine go-to-market approaches, and drive innovation.With “Are you the Xpert?” as our guiding motto, RatedXpert empowers emerging tech companies to leverage the expertise of seasoned professionals to make smarter, data-driven decisions. Our advisory board service allows companies to receive real-time feedback on everything from product design to customer experience, helping them stay ahead of the competition and effectively scale their businesses.At RatedXpert, we believe that true expertise is more than just broad experience—it’s about depth and mastery. While some advisory firms engage generalists who spread their knowledge across multiple domains, often leaving them at Level I Novice or, at best, Level XIII Thought Leader, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our people and partners must meet what we call the Level X-Expert benchmark—meaning they are among the top 10% in their field. This ensures that the startups we support receive elite, high-impact guidance from proven leaders with specialized knowledge to drive success.RatedXpert’s tailored, fractional CxO services are designed to meet the specific needs of cybersecurity and emerging tech startups, providing them with a flexible and cost-effective way to access executive-level guidance without the full-time commitment. Our goal is to help startups thrive by ensuring they have the right advice and insights when it matters most.For more information on how RatedXpert’s Enterprise IT Leader Advisory Board can support your startup’s growth, visit www.RatedXpert.com

