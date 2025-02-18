To the Leaders of Canadian First Nations and Federal and Provincial Governments—Fueling the Future with Kitsault Energy

www.kitsaultenergy.com www.teambest.com Map of Natural Gas Pipeline to Kitsault Observatory Inlet Vessel Transit Times

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Suthanthiran, President and Founder of TeamBest Global Companies and the Global Best Cure Foundation , announced in January 2013 his dedicated energy pipeline corridor, export port, and terminal to carry all of Canada’s energy products to Kitsault, BC, Canada, a private town owned by Suthanthiran, northwest of Prince Rupert, BC—with excellent housing facilities for nearly 1,000 personnel of Kitsault Energy (KE)—fueling the green energy future. Suthanthiran is a healthcare professional who has devoted more than half a century to cheering, helping, and saving lives every day.The dedicated pipeline corridor has now become a reality, with multiple pipelines approved and one built by LNG Canada. Three other pipelines were approved by the National Energy Board of Canada (NEB) several years ago: two for Spectra/Enbridge and one for TransCanada (now TC Energy). These three pipelines go through or near Kitsault and further south of Kitsault.KE is proposing to use the two pipelines approved for Spectra, one to carry natural gas and the other to transport crude oil. These pipelines will be about 700 km long, traversing mostly provincial lands but also some First Nations territories. Kitsault Energy (KE) proposes to produce LNG, methanol, or butanol using natural gas and crude oil for export to Asia. From its dedicated energy export port and terminal at Observatory Inlet, all of Canada’s energy products can be exported using floating terminals, as they are quicker and less expensive to construct than land-based terminals. The construction of these pipelines may bring in revenues exceeding 15 billion Canadian dollars for Spectra/Enbridge.Kinder Morgan spent 10 years and several billion USD on the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline, only to conclude that it would not be economically viable. However, Prime Minister Trudeau thought otherwise and is investing as much as 40 billion dollars to finish the Canada Trans Mountain Pipeline. When sold to investors, Canadian taxpayers stand to lose up to 20 billion dollars.Among all the proposed energy pipeline projects for the BC/Canada west coast, the Spectra/Enbridge pipeline from Alberta to Kitsault/Observatory Inlet stands out as the best option. It is the least expensive and environmentally friendly, causing the least harm and disruption to population centers.KE will also use its own dedicated energy export port and terminal at the Observatory Inlet to export to Asia. This will bring in tens of billions of dollars in tax revenues to Alberta and British Columbia, as well as to the federal government of Canada, along with thousands of new high-paying jobs and additional revenues for Canadian energy companies. The pipeline toll will be less than that of Canada’s Trans Mountain Pipeline, generating toll revenues and jobs for First Nations along the pipeline route.KE is engaged in SMR, production of biofuel, and other types of alternative energies.KE has customers and financial backing to execute this project. Additionally, KE will establish the Best Cure Non-profit, Proactive, Preventive, Primary Medical, Dental, and Eye Care Wellness Medical Centers in first-nation communities, along with educational and job training centers, and new housing.For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran , please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html For more information and additional press releases about Kitsault Energy, please visit www.kisaultenergy.com For more information about the BCF, please visit http://www.bestcure.md About TeamBest Global CompaniesTeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. Driven by one primary goal, TeamBest aims to provide the best products and services to its customers. The TeamBest family of companies, collectively referred to as TeamBest Global, has proudly developed, manufactured, and delivered reliable medical equipment and supplies for over 40 years. TeamBest encompasses over a dozen companies that offer complementary products and services in areas such as brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest serves as a single source for an extensive range of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its dedicated team continuously expands and innovates to ensure the most reliable products and technologies.Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

