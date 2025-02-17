President Cyril Ramaphosa concludes official visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has this evening concluded his visit to the Federal Republic of Ethiopia to participate at the 38th Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government of the Assembly of the African Union.

The Assembly took place under the theme: “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations”.

President Ramaphosa congratulated the newly elected Chairperson Mr Mahmoud Ali Yousouf and Deputy Chairperson Ambassador Salma Malika Haddadi who will lead the African Union during the next four years.

The Assembly also appointed the new Commissioners who will work as a collective in realising the aspirations of the Continent and its people. South Africa congratulates the new leadership cohort of the Union and is especially proud of Ms Lerato Mataboge as the new Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy.

The Assembly further deliberated on the state of peace and security on the Continent. It expressed grave concern for the evolving situation in the eastern DRC. The Heads of State called upon the M23 to cease fire to prevent additional loss of lives. The Assembly reaffirmed the urgent need for inclusive negotiations and political dialogue as the only solution to end conflicts on the Continent.

The Assembly took note of South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 and congratulated South Africa for being the first African country to host this important gathering. It expressed its support for the successful G20 Leaders Summit scheduled to take place later this year in Johannesburg.

The President also had bilateral meetings with a few countries on the Continent to exchange views on issues of mutual concern.

The Assembly will continue till Sunday, 16 February 2025 to discuss the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), activities of the Africa Centre for Disease Control, infrastructure development and Institutional Reforms, amongst other matters.

