Safety Lancet Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does the Safety Lancet Market Look Like In Recent Years?

The safety lancet market size has grown significantly in recent years. It is expected to increase from $1.96 billion in 2024 to $2.14 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%. This growth in the past years can be primarily attributed to improved medical device regulations, a rise in investment by public and private organizations for diabetes care, an emphasis on infection control, an increased preference towards home healthcare, and a burgeoning demand for easy-to-use, single-use lancets.

What is the projected growth of the Safety Lancet Market?

The safety lancet market size is predicted to continue its strong growth trajectory in the next few years. It is projected to rise to $3.03 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%. This growth can be attributed to a variety of factors in the forecast period, which includes rising prevalence of diabetes, an increasing preference towards home healthcare, an expanding number of healthcare facilities, and a surge in the geriatric population. Furthermore, the emergence of chronic diseases is also expected to contribute significantly to the market growth. Major trends that may reshape the market during the forecast period comprise technological advancements, patient empowerment to manage their health, a focus on infection control, a regulatory emphasis on patient safety and the expanding home healthcare market.

What Are the Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Safety Lancet Market?

Notably, the rising prevalence of diabetes is predicted to propel the growth of the safety lancet market going forward. Diabetes is a chronic medical condition characterized by the body's inability to regulate blood glucose sugar levels properly. This rise in diabetes prevalence is largely driven by factors such as increasing obesity rates, sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, aging populations, along with genetic predisposition.

Significantly, safety lancets are vital in diabetes management as they help patients safely and conveniently obtain blood samples for glucose testing, thereby minimizing the risk of infection and needle-stick injuries. For instance, in April 2023, as per data from the British Diabetic Association, a UK-based healthcare professional and research charity, around 4.3 million people in the UK were diagnosed with diabetes in 2022, an increase of 148,951 compared to 2021. Hence, the rising prevalence of diabetes is a vital factor propelling the growth of the safety lancet market.

Which Players are Dominating the Safety Lancet Market?

The key player list in the safety lancet market includes several global giants such as McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Medline Industries Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, B. Braun SE, Terumo Medical Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Sarstedt AG & Co. KG., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Ypsomed Holding AG, Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd, Omron Healthcare Inc., Owen Mumford Ltd., Arkray Inc., AgaMatrix Inc., Narang Medical Limited., DarioHealth Corp, HTL-STREFA S.A., Ribbel International Limited, Simple Diagnostics Inc., Sara Healthcare Private Limited, Smiths Medical, HICKS THERMOMETERS INDIA LTD., Sterimed Group

How is the Safety Lancet Market Evolving?

A major trend to notice in the safety lancet market is the development of innovative devices, such as heel lancets, by prominent companies to increase safety and accuracy in heel puncture procedures for infants. These companies aim to offer sterile, single-use lancets that mitigate infection risk. Heel lancets, essentially small, pointed devices, are employed to prick the heel for blood sample collection, which is typically used in newborn screening and diabetes monitoring. A case in point, in October 2023, Owen Mumford, a UK-based medical solutions company, launched Unistik Heelstik neonatal and pediatric capillary blood sampling devices, which feature advanced safety mechanisms to ensure precise punctures, minimize discomfort for infants, and reduce the risk of needlestick injuries for healthcare professionals.

In what ways is the Safety Lancet Market Segmented?

To understand the safety lancet market better, it's crucial to observe its segmentation.

It can be segmented into three main categories based on:

1 Product Type: Push Button Safety Lancet, Pressure Activated Safety Lancet, Side Button Safety Lancet

2 Application: Blood Glucose Testing, Hemoglobin Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Coagulation Testing

3 End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Pathology Laboratories, Home Diagnostics, Other End-Users

There are also sub-segments within each category:

1 By Push Button Safety Lancet, it can be further divided into Manual Push Button Safety Lancets, Automatic Push Button Safety Lancets, Adjustable Depth Push Button Safety Lancets

2 By Pressure Activated Safety Lancet, it can be broken down into Single-Use Pressure Activated Lancets, Multi-Use Pressure Activated Lancets, Adjustable Pressure Activated Lancets

3 By Side Button Safety Lancet, it can be further categorized into Standard Side Button Safety Lancets, Ergonomic Side Button Safety Lancets, Adjustable Depth Side Button Safety Lancets

Which Regions are leading in the Safety Lancet Market?

Regionally, North America was the largest market for safety lancet in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Areas covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

