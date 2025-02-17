Revealing Insights From The Predictive And Presymptomatic Testing Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company

Predictive And Presymptomatic Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The predictive and presymptomatic testing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.47 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

The predictive and presymptomatic testing market has been on a steady growth trajectory, from a size of $5.24 billion in 2024 to a projected value of $5.78 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. Underpinning this expansion are several factors: the rising incidence of genetic disorders, an increasing preference for early diagnosis of chronic diseases, a growing prevalence of cancer, a rising preference for personalized medicine, and the growing availability of direct-to-consumer genetic tests.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20594&type=smp

What's Behind The Predictive And Presymptomatic Testing Market Growth?

Fueling this market growth further, is a heightened prevalence of genetic disorders. Genetic disorders are health issues triggered by anomalies in the DNA, which encompass gene mutations and chromosome changes. Common examples include cystic fibrosis and Down syndrome.

This rise in genetic disorders can be traced back to a gamut of factors such as advanced maternal age, environmental triggers, and enhanced diagnostic methodologies. Predictive and presymptomatic testing acts as a powerful instrument in shrinking the burden of genetic ailments by discovering potential risk profiles before symptoms emerge.

This proactive approach facilitates timely interventions and lifestyle modifications that can help stave off these conditions, or, at least mitigate their severity. A testament to this growing market is the fact that in June 2023, as per the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, the number of gene therapies in Phase III clinical trials swelled by 10% in Q3 2023 – the first quarterly increase since Q3 2022.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/predictive-and-presymptomatic-testing-global-market-report

Which Top Companies Are Steering The Market Growth?

The predictive and presymptomatic testing market is home to several influential players including F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mayo Clinic, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Qiagen N.V., and Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, among others. Their strategic developments and innovations are pivotal in steering market growth and fostering competitiveness.

What are the New Developments in the Market?

The market players are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for innovation. They're increasingly focusing on cultivating tests such as the multigene test, which scans multiple genes simultaneously. This approach uncovers potential health risks and lays the groundwork for early interventions.

How Is the Predictive And Presymptomatic Testing Market Segmented?

The predictive and presymptomatic testing market can be divided based on the type of tests, their applications, and end-users.

1 Test Types: Predictive Testing and Presymptomatic Testing.

2 Applications: Cancer Genetic Testing, Cardiovascular Genetic Testing, Neurological Genetic Testing, and Other Applications.

3 End Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, and Other End Users.

In addition, there are key subsegments within these main categories:

By Predictive Testing: Genetic Testing for Inherited Conditions, Cancer Risk Prediction, Cardiovascular Disease Prediction, Neurodegenerative Disease Risk Prediction, Genetic Screening for Autosomal Dominant Disorders, Prenatal Predictive Testing, and Pharmacogenomic Testing.

By Presymptomatic Testing: Huntington’s Disease Testing, Hereditary Cancer Risk Testing, and more.

What is the Regional Analysis Of predictive and presymptomatic testing Market?

North America was the most sizeable region in the predictive and presymptomatic testing market in 2024. However, the forecast anticipates Asia-Pacific to be the fastest-growing region. Other regions included in this market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse for more similar reports-

Predictive Vehicle Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/predictive-vehicle-technology-global-market-report

Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/predictive-analytics-global-market-report

Predictive Maintenance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/predictive-maintenance-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company boasts a repository of over 15000+ reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ geographies. It prides itself on comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1.5 million datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, it provides valuable data that helps you to stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.