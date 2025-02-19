Ongoing Efforts to Identify Alternatives to PET Plastic

We will continue to search for a suitable alternative to PET plastic, but until we find one that meets the needs of our micro-producers, PET remains an excellent option.” — Andy Watts

NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cater For You has been providing clear plastic bottles for nearly 15 years. Initially, their selection was limited, but over the past 18 months, they have significantly expanded their range, offering bottles in sizes from 50ml to 1000ml. The company has also started stocking additional items, such as spice jars and plastic sauce bottles, to complement their offerings.The company recently decided to explore how its customers are using plastic bottles and the role these products play in their businesses.Sourced's Use of Plastic BottlesSourced, a company that delivers premium meal preparations in London and surrounding areas—including to F1 teams—uses clear plastic bottles for their range of cold-pressed juices and smoothies. Their offerings feature organic and nutritionally-focused ingredients, including sustainably sourced fish and grass-fed UK meat. These juice bottles are essential for ensuring the quality and freshness of the products.Sourced has been purchasing plastic bottles from Cater For You for several years. Glenn Birnie, a representative from Sourced, commented on the company’s experience, stating that the bottles are ideal for on-the-go refreshments and portion-controlled servings. The sleek and professional design helps maintain product freshness while preventing leaks. Birnie also highlighted the attentive customer service and efficient delivery from Cater For You.Other Businesses Using Clear Plastic BottlesBBagel Bakery, which has multiple locations across London, uses 330ml clear round juice bottles and 1L plastic bottles for its range of freshly pressed juices. They rely on Cater For You to deliver these bottles promptly to ensure they maintain their juice supply for customers.Health Honey, a business purchasing 330ml round plastic bottles for over two years, also works with Cater For You. After receiving the bottles, Health Honey applies clear printed labels to enhance the product’s appeal. According to Hannah from Health Honey, the bottles are of good quality, and the service provided by Cater For You is consistently fast and reliable.The Benefits of Clear Plastic Bottles in the Food IndustryCater For You has adopted a progressive stance in the food-to-go industry by offering clear plastic bottles made from PET (polyethene terephthalate), a widely recyclable material. PET plastic is recognised for its clarity, strength, and recyclability, mainly when processed through household doorstep recycling programs. While alternatives such as PP (polypropylene) exist, PET is favoured for its ease of recycling.Andy Watts from Cater For You emphasised that while the company continues to explore alternatives to PET plastic, it remains a viable option for micro-producers until a suitable alternative is found. PET is also used by larger companies, such as Coca-Cola, for its beverage range, and the recycling symbol quickly identifies it with the number #1EU Regulations on Tethered Bottle CapsAs part of EU law, Cater For You has implemented tamper-evident bottle caps tethered to the bottles. This change ensures that the cap stays attached when the bottle is opened, helping reduce plastic waste and the likelihood of caps being discarded improperly. This regulation aims to curb the environmental impact of plastic waste, particularly in oceans and waterways.

