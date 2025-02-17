Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Growth Forecast: USD 2,412.61 Million by 2034

Polyvinyl Alcohol Market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our polyvinyl alcohol market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the polyvinyl alcohol market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 6.2%, the market was valued at USD 1,321.31 million in 2024. It is ready to grow to USD 2,412.61 million by 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Polyvinyl alcohol is an organic compound. It is a synthetic polymer configured in vinyl and alcoholic categories. It has sticking attributes that render it excessively useful. It is a water-soluble, flammable, and crystalline polymer in nature. Normally, it is noncorrosive but can pose mucus irritation.Dissimilar to most vinyl polymers, PVA is not configured by polymerizing the correlating monomer, vinyl alcohol, as it is thermodynamically unreliable and tautomerized to acetaldehyde. Its easy absorption in water and biodegradability are pushing the polyvinyl alcohol market demand.𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐲𝐥 𝐀𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐨𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Anhui Wanwei Group Co., Ltd• Astrra Chemicals• Celanese Corporation• Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd.• Dow Dupont• Eastman Chemical Company• Japan VAM & Poval Co., Ltd• Kuraray Co. Ltd• Merck KGaA• Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co.• OCI Corporation• Polychem Limited• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:• Rising Urbanization: Surfacing demographic situations such as urbanization and a proliferating middle-class molding consumer behavior, surging consumer buying capabilities in surfacing nations, and external consumption inclination are boosting the demand for polyvinyl alcohol market growth.• Surge in the Usage in Cosmetics: The distinct attributes and inventiveness of PVA push the demand in cosmetics and personal care industries. It detects application as a thickener and film-forming agent in several cosmetics and personal care commodities involving eye makeup, face masks, hair styling agents, and skin care commodities.• Growing Usage in Textile Industry: Polyvinyl alcohol offers many advantages to textile industries involving sticking, flexibility, and film configuring attributes. It is extensively utilized for wrap sizing, fabric finishing, and screen printing by textile producers.𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The polyvinyl alcohol market segmentation is based on grade, application, and region.• By grade analysis, the partially hydrolyzed segment held the largest market share. This is due to it being used in several applications involving warp-sizing for spun and filament yarn, pressure susceptible adhesives, remoistening adhesives, soil stabilization, and films.• By application analysis, the food packaging segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the growing demand for safe and biodegradable packaging solutions in the food and beverage sector.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the polyvinyl alcohol market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the growing demand for convenient food products from surfacing nations such as India, China, and Japan.• North America: North America is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's growing proportion of solid waste for which sustainable packaging solutions are required fuels the regional market expansion.𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:Which region witnessed the largest polyvinyl alcohol market size in 2024?Asia Pacific accounted for the largest region-wise market size in 2024.Based on grade, which segment held the largest share of polyvinyl alcohol market revenue in 2024?The partially hydrolyzed segment dominated the market in 2024.What is the regional scope of the market?The market covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.What is the forecast period of the market?The forecast period of the market is 2025-2034. 