Azilen Technologies Welcomes Frank Miska as Sales Director to Strengthen AI & Data-first Innovations in Europe

Frank Miska joins Azilen Technologies as EU Sales Director to drive AI, data & sustainability-focused growth while expanding partnerships across Europe.

European enterprises often face a contradiction between sustainability & profitability. Azilen can address this by leveraging a strong tech ecosystem & resource optimization.” — Frank Miska

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azilen Technologies, a pioneer in Product Engineering, welcomes Frank Miska as Sales Director – EU. With a strong background in digital transformation, AI & data, and sustainability, Frank will play a key role in expanding Azilen’s presence across Europe. His approach will bring the company closer to its customers, ensuring that enterprises can seamlessly embrace technological innovations while staying aligned with local regulations and specific business needs.Azilen has been at the forefront of software product development services , working with enterprises across industries such as HRTech, FinTech, CleanTech & Sustainablity , RetailTech, InsurTech, and HealthTech. By combining deep domain expertise with emerging technologies, Azilen enables businesses to develop high-performing, future-ready digital products. Frank’s leadership will further enhance this mission by tailoring Azilen’s services to the European market which will address critical challenges such as AI adoption, compliance, and sustainable tech strategies.Frank sees AI and digital transformation as top priorities for European CIOs, yet regulatory complexity, cost considerations, and scalability concerns continue to slow adoption. His focus at Azilen will be on helping enterprises navigate these challenges through structured AI adoption strategies, industry-specific solutions, and sustainable digital transformation initiatives.As part of his role, Frank will prioritize local offices, strategic alliances, and engagement with key European tech hubs, particularly in the DACH region. Collaborations with regional consulting firms and participation in EU-funded R&D programs will further drive Azilen’s positioning as a trusted technology partner in Europe.“We’re excited to have Frank Miska on board and look forward to his leadership in expanding our European presence to drive digital innovation and foster sustainable technology adoption.” said, Naresh Prajapati, CEO, Azilen Technologies.Enterprises looking to adopt AI often face challenges with costs, data security, compliance, and finding the right talent. Frank believes in a structured, industry-specific approach that helps businesses move forward with confidence. Instead of jumping into AI without a plan, he suggests a clear roadmap that reduces risk and maximizes impact.With Frank leading Azilen’s European expansion, the company is set to deliver technology that makes a real difference. His experience and strategic vision will help enterprises adopt AI and automation in a way that is practical, effective, and tailored to their needs.About Azilen TechnologiesAzilen Technologies is a leading Software Development Company in Switzerland . The company collaborates with organizations to propel their software product development journey from idea to implementation and all the way to product success.From consulting to UX engineering, software design & development, test automation, DevOps, and modernization of software products, Azilen engages with product companies to build a competitive advantage with the right mix of technology skills, knowledge, and experience.Domain expertise, agile methodologies, and cross-functional teams blended in a collaborative development approach are their vanguards of engineering, managing, monitoring, and controlling product lifecycles for startups and enterprises.Highly scalable and future-fit products that too with faster-go-market is what Azilen delivers by letting in-house teams of product companies focus on core product expansion & growth while they manage and support the technology in parallel.

