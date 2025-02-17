Global Push Notifications Software Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

Push Notifications Software Global Market Report 2025

The push notifications software market size has grown exponentially in recent years, with projections suggesting an increase from $21.97 billion in 2024 to $27.91 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 27.1%. The robust growth is attributable to mobile app proliferation, a surge in smartphone usage, user engagement needs, improvements in app monetization, and advancements in personalization.

Moving to the future, the push notifications software market promises even more substantial growth, with predictions to reach an astounding $72.08 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 26.8%. The predicted growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing trends like mobile app usage, adoption of omnichannel marketing strategies, growth in e-commerce, advancements in AI and machine learning, and increased focus on customer retention.

The continued increase in internet users is a significant driver of the push notifications software market. The rise in internet usage is consequent upon increasing global connectivity, affordable smartphones, and expanding access to mobile data and broadband services. Push notifications enhance user engagement by delivering timely, personalized alerts directly to internet users on their devices. Evidence of this trend is seen in a survey by Statistics Canada, showing an increase in internet usage among Canadians aged 15 and older from 92% in 2020 to 95% in 2022.

Who Dominates the Push Notifications Software Market?

The push notifications software market is home to many major players, including Braze Inc., MoEngage, CleverTap, Mixpanel Inc., Urban Airship Group Inc., Firebase Cloud Messaging FCM, eSputnik, VWO Engage, OneSignal, Cerebro, Leanplum Inc., Crisp Inc., SendPulse Inc., Taplytics Inc., Airship, Pusher, Pushwoosh, Aimtell, Beamer, Catapush SRL, CleverPush GmbH, Notix, PushAlert, PushEngage, WonderPush.

Taking a closer look at innovative trends, major companies operating in the push notifications software market are emphasizing the inclusion of circulation notices. These notifications send timely updates directly to users regarding their account activities, such as due dates and availability of borrowed materials. This feature enhances user engagement even when users are not actively using the app, ensuring they remain informed about their interactions. A striking example is from August 2024 when Clarivate, a US-based software company, launched additional push notifications designed for research professionals, academics, and intellectual property managers.

How Is The push notifications software Market Segmented?

Market segmentation includes:

- By Component: Software, Service

- By Deployment Model: On-premise, Cloud

- By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises SME

- By Application: Personal computer PC, Mobile

- By Industry: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance BFSI, Media And Entertainment, Travel And Tourism, Hospitality, Retail And E-commerce, Other Industries

With subsegments:

- By Software: Cloud-Based Push Notification Software, On-Premises Push Notification Software, Mobile Push Notification Software, Web Push Notification Software, In-App Messaging Software, Analytics And Reporting Tools

- By Service: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training Services, Managed Services, Content Creation Services

From a regional perspective, North America was the largest region in the push notifications software market in 2024. However, the fastest-growing region in the forecast period is predicted to be Asia-Pacific. The global report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

