Private Nursing Services Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eyeing the projected growth of the private nursing services market size?

The private nursing services market boosting from $550.23 billion in 2024 to an outstanding $595.28 billion in 2025, market watchers can't help but take notice. This monumental increase, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%, is largely driven by a spiked prevalence of chronic diseases, an amplified population of working adults, an increased post-surgical care necessity, rising counts of chronic care facilities, and surging obesity rates.

Are you curious about the future of the private nursing services market?

Brace for even more growth in the forthcoming years. Expected to surge to a staggering $807.07 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%, the wind of growth continues to billow the private nursing services market sails. Factors lubricating this robust forecasted growth include a multiplying global count of surgeries, a burgeoning aged populace, elevating healthcare costs, growing awareness about private nursing services, and a swelling demand for personalized care.

Why is the private nursing services' market skyrocketing?

A leading fuel is the inflating prevalence of chronic diseases. Chronic diseases have blistered worldwide due to factors like an aging population, lifestyle adaptations, and environmental influences. Private nursing services have emerged as reliable front-runners in offering consistent care, fostering a strong patient-nurse relationship that underpins effective chronic condition management and enhances overall health outcomes.

In August 2022, the American College of Cardiology, a US-based non-profit medical association, released a report, projecting a notable increase in the four major cardiovascular risk factors from 2025 to 2060 in the United States. Picking up the pace, diabetes is slated to witness the most significant leap with a 39.3% surge to 55 million individuals, followed by dyslipidemia 27.6% to 126 million, hypertension 25.1% to 162 million, and obesity 18.3% to 126 million. Such chronic disease proliferation is a major driving force behind the roaring private nursing services market.

Does the industry spotlight shine on any key players?

Absolutely! Boasting industry heavyweights like Trinity Health, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Kaiser Permanente, Genesis Healthcare Inc., The Ensign Group Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., LHC Group Inc., Bayshore HealthCare, Maxim Healthcare Services, Aveanna Healthcare, Care UK, CBI Health Group Inc., Extendicare Inc., Helping Hands Home Care, Columbia Asia, Able Community Care, ParaMed, Homage LLC, St. Augustine Health Ministries, NurseRegistry, Alliance Homecare, and Grand World Elder Care.

Resilient in the face of market shifts, industry titans are laser-focused on birthing innovative services like medical care for children in both home and school settings. Such services encapsulate routine health monitoring, emergency care, and coordination with healthcare providers to manage chronic conditions and promote overall wellbeing.

In March 2022 for instance, Always Compassionate Home Care ACHC, a US-based home health care services provider, unveiled its new pediatric nursing division, keen on delivering specialized medical care to children with complex medical needs from birth up to 23 years of age.

How Is The Private nursing services Market Segmented?

To better understand the market landscape, it's essential to delve into its segmentation. The private nursing services market delineates by:

1 Service Type: Medical Care, Non-Medical Care

2 Gender: Female, Male

3 Medical Condition: Pediatric Care, Chronic Disease Management, Post Operative Services, Elderly Care, Other Medical Conditions

4 Payment Model: Insurance Covered Services, Subscription Based Services, Fee For Service, Other Payment Models

Medical Care further segments into Skilled Nursing Care, Post-Surgical Care, Wound Care Management, Medication Administration, Chronic Disease Management while Non-Medical Care explores Personal Care Assistance, Companionship Services, Housekeeping And Meal Preparation, Transportation Services, Respite Care.

What is the Regional Analysis Of Private nursing services Market?

Unsurprisingly, North America demonstrated dominance as the largest region in the private nursing services market in 2024. Other regions analyzed in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

