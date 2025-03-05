New Long Range ‘Maxfun 10 Max’ Electric Scooter Revolutionizes Commuting Capabilities with 70+ Mile Range

Maxfun 10 Max

New premium scooter launching via Kickstarter offers 70+ mile range and speeds over 55 mph

CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maxfun today announced the upcoming launch of its Maxfun 10 Max high performance electric scooter for adults with a range of 70 miles or more per charge. The new premium and long-range scooter includes professional components and high-end parts including a removable Samsung battery, German brakes by Magura, PMT Italian tires, EXA Form shocks, and Propalm anti-bacterial hand grips. The Maxfun 10 Max scooter promises to revolutionize commuting by enabling rides of more than 70 miles on one charge at speeds of up to 55 miles per hour. Commuters worldwide can reconsider their dependence on cars thanks to the Maxfun 10 Max incredible range and speeds.“We believe this is likely the world’s best electric scooter when it comes to its performance standards for riding range, battery power, safety, and affordability.” said Micheal.Z, Co-Founder, Maxfun.The Maxfun 10 Max electric scooter stands out from the competition thanks to its professional-grade components that provide a durable and reliable ride along with premium performance. The Maxfun 10 Max features a 72V 35Ah removable Samsung battery that fully charges within seven hours. The 10 Max incorporates the cutting-edge German-made MT5e hydraulic 4-piston disc braking system as a result of a collaboration with Magura, a leader in braking systems. This system features four powerful pistons that deliver exceptional braking force and stability. The Magura MT5e 4-piston brake caliper forged in one piece has a high degree of rigidity, resulting in outstanding braking force and the best possible modulation. Additionally, the 10 Max features renowned Italian PMT 10 inch by 3.50 inch racing tires. The 10” x 3.50 R6.0 tire is specifically designed for electric scooters and offers an excellent balance between performance, grip, and comfort, enabling fast and sustainable mobility. The 10 Max also offers custom designed EXA-Form adjustable hydraulic spring front and rear suspension for a truly remarkable response and stability.The Maxfun 10 Max top-end features:-- 55 mph max speed-- 70+ miles range-- Samsung 72V 35Ah Removable Battery-- Magura MT5e hydraulic braking system-- PMT E-Fire 10x3.5 tubeless tires-- EXA Form 291R adjustable hydraulic suspensionThe Maxfun 10 Max is also equipped with an intelligent lighting system, which includes an integrated brake light and dynamic turn signal system, which not only enhances visibility during nighttime riding, but also safeguards every trip.The Maxfun 10 Max launch coincides with the increasing popularity of electric scooter commuting. Electric scooters offer a convenient transportation alternative for those seeking flexibility beyond public transit. Additionally, an International Energy Agency (IEA) study indicates that replacing just 5% of car trips with electric scooter rides could reduce global CO2 emissions by approximately 7.5 million tons annually.The global electric scooter market boomed, reaching $37.07 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a 9.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, driven by urbanization. The Maxfun 10 Max is at the forefront of e-scooter technology and promises to bring cities “closer together” as commuters can now get from one point to another much faster and with less worry about stopping to recharge a battery.The Maxfun 10 Max launches on Kickstarter in early April, with June shipping. Early buyers get up to 30% off. Interested riders can subscribe and follow the Maxfun 10 Max on Kickstarter for first-hand updates.About Maxfun: Maxfun is a transportation technology company based in China with team members located throughout the world. The company goal is to become the world's leading electric scooter brand and bring products all over the world within the next few years. Maxfun relentlessly seeks to improve its technology so it can help enhance mobility for everyone worldwide.

