Artisan Productions Wins Exclusive AV Contract for Merlin Entertainments London Venues

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artisan Productions Ltd has been awarded the exclusive contract to supply all Audio Visual services for events across Merlin Entertainments’ iconic London venues.This partnership will see Artisan Productions delivering cutting-edge AV solutions for Madame Tussauds London, SEA LIFE London Aquarium, Shrek’s Adventure! London, the London Dungeon and Riverside Rooms.This milestone moment reinforces Artisan’s position as an industry leader in immersive event production, pushing the boundaries of lighting, sound and visual technology to create unforgettable experiences for guests at these world-renowned attractions.Matt Worthington, Event Director at Merlin Entertainments, said:“Merlin Entertainments is dedicated to delivering world-class experiences and events at our venues should be nothing short of spectacular.“Artisan Productions brings a fresh and dynamic approach to AV that aligns perfectly with our vision. Their expertise in cutting-edge technology, attention to detail and commitment to pushing creative boundaries made them the ideal choice for this partnership. We’re excited to see how they transform our spaces and elevate our events to new heights.”Seasoned Events, Merlin Entertainments’ exclusive catering partner, played a key role in the selection process.Ian McConnell, Senior Operations Manager (Events) of Seasoned Events, said: “Seasoned Events are delighted to announce our official partnership with Artisan Productions to supply all of the Audio-Visual services for events at Merlin’s London attractions.“We are really looking forward to working with Artisan—their prowess for innovation can take our events to the next level. The excitement of exploring new possibilities and pushing the boundaries of traditional event production will create an exhilarating and rewarding experience for our clients.“After an extensive tender process, we chose Artisan as their strong record of delivering high-quality events, cutting-edge technology and excitement for the project really shone through. We feel they will be the perfect fit with our clientele to make their events an unforgettable experience.”With Artisan Productions’ expertise in immersive AV technology , creative event design and world-class execution, Merlin’s venues will be transformed into dynamic, multi-sensory event spaces capable of hosting everything from high-end corporate functions to exclusive private celebrations.Paul Asbridge, Founder & Managing Director of Artisan Productions, added: “Winning this contract is a huge moment for Artisan Productions. These venues are some of the most iconic attractions in London, and we are excited to bring our passion for high-impact audio visual experiences into such unique spaces. Our goal is simple—to enhance every event, making it bigger, bolder and more immersive than ever before.”About Artisan ProductionsArtisan Productions is an industry-leading Audio Visual event production company, providing cutting-edge technology, expert technical delivery and immersive event experiences across the UK and beyond. From high-profile corporate events to large-scale festivals, their mission is to create unforgettable, high-energy events through cutting-edge technology, innovative design and flawless execution.About Merlin Entertainments:Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-centre gateway attractions and LEGOLANDResorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 62 million guests annually to its diverse global estate in over 20 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGOGroup, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences.See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.For press inquiries or further information, please contact:Paul Asbridge - Managing Director - Artisan Productions Ltdpaul@artisanproductions.org(+44) 08000 30 50 53

