Protein Electrophoresis Global Market Report 2025: Boosted by Increasing Chronic Diseases and Genetic Disorders

The Business Research Company's Protein Electrophoresis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The protein electrophoresis market size recorded strong growth in recent years, growing from $2.94 billion in 2024 to $3.14 billion in 2025. It's projected to see an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. The growth in the historical period is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders, sophisticated research, and development in proteomics, and technological advancements in electrophoresis equipment.

What's the projected growth of the protein electrophoresis market size for the next few years?

The protein electrophoresis market size is expected to continue its strong growth trend. The market is projected to reach $4.02 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. This expected growth during the forecast period is mainly due to advances in multi-omics technologies integrating electrophoresis, increased investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, growing focus on precision medicine and targeted therapies, expansion of applications in clinical diagnostics and therapeutic monitoring, and the development of automated and high-throughput electrophoresis systems.

What are the prevailing trends expected to shape the protein electrophoresis market going forward?

Major trends in the forecast period include the integration of AI and machine learning, the development of advanced microfluidics, portable and user-friendly electrophoresis devices for point-of-care testing, personalized and precision medicine applications, and advancements in software.

The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the protein electrophoresis market. The rise in cancer prevalence is driven by factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes, environmental exposures, and improved diagnostic methods. The application of protein electrophoresis in detecting abnormal proteins in the blood significantly aids in the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various cancers, further propelling market growth.

Who are the major companies contributing to the protein electrophoresis market size?

Key industry players in the protein electrophoresis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Proteome Sciences PLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., VWR International, Beckman Coulter Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Helena Laboratories Corporation, Syngene International Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Analytik Jena, Sebia Group, LabRepCo LLC, Serva Electrophoresis GmbH, Cleaver Scientific Ltd., and C.B.S. Scientific Company.

How are these companies shaping the future of the protein electrophoresis market?

These companies are developing advanced products, such as vertical electrophoresis systems, to gain a competitive advantage in the market. A vertical electrophoresis system, a laboratory equipment used for separating proteins or nucleic acids, based on their size, charge, or other properties. For example, TransGen Biotech Co. Ltd., a France-based manufacturer of molecular and cellular biology reagents, launched the TSE-P Mini Vertical Electrophoresis System, in November 2023. This system facilitates efficient protein separation and transfer, empowering researchers to delve into protein composition, diversity, and interactions within samples.

How is the global protein electrophoresis market segmented?

The protein electrophoresis market is segmented into various subcategories. By type, it's divided into Serum Protein Electrophoresis, Immunostationary Electrophoresis, Isoenzyme Electrophoresis, Lipoprotein Electrophoresis, Hemoglobin Electrophoresis, Glycosylated Hemoglobin Electrophoresis, Non-Concentrated Urine Protein Electrophoresis, and Cerebrospinal Fluid Electrophoresis. By technique, it comprises Sodium Dodecyl Sulfate Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis SDS-Page, Native Page, 1-D Page, and 2-D Page. By gel, the market is categorized into Agarose Gel Electrophoresis and Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis. The market is also segmented based on application and end-user.

Is the protein electrophoresis market showing the same growth patterns across different regions?

Though the scale of growth varies, the upward trend in the protein electrophoresis market is consistent globally. North America held the largest market share in 2024, showcasing the advancements and investments in that region.

